7. Sep 2023 at 7:00

Manor house built by Hungarian king’s descendants on sale for €2.7 million

Building restored in 2010-2012.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A manor house in Sasinkovo, western Slovakia, is up for sale.A manor house in Sasinkovo, western Slovakia, is up for sale. (Source: Svoboda & Williams)

A secessionist manor house built by the descendants of Samuel Aba, third king of Hungary, is on sale for €2.7 million.

The floor space of the national cultural monument in Sasinkovo, in western Slovakia covers an area of 900 m2, while the size of its grounds is 8,429 m2.

The ground floor consists of a living room with a kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom with a shower and a toilet. The upper floor has 3 large bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms with showers. Entering from the first floor, there is also a spacious attic, which can be converted for residential purposes.

More than a decade ago, the manor was merely a ruin but following restoration it today boasts a library, park, wine cellar, crystal chandeliers, stained glass windows, Luxembourg oak floors, and a period Egyptian marble fireplace.

Buyers from Germany, Austria and Switzerland

The manor was restored almost exactly to period records from the 18th century, and in cooperation with local heritage site authorities.

According to the Hospodárske Noviny daily, ten buyers from German speaking countries and Czechia have expressed an interest in the house.

The current owner has one fundamental condition in the sale - preservation of the manor’s historical value.

Real Estate

