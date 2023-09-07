New Bratislava theatre season ad spurs hate, protest, petition for head's dismissal

Theatre head considers criminal complaints.

A protest against the new visual campaign of the P. O. Hviezdoslav Theatre was held on Wednesday. Several people showed to counterprotest as well. The person holds a sign that reads "Let's be tolerant towards each other. Stop attacking." (Source: TASR)

At the end of August, the Bratislava-based P.O. Hviezdoslav Theatre (DPOH) unveiled a new advertising campaign and visuals for the new theatre season.

The motif of both involves stained glass window depicting young people walking and holding Ukrainian, anti-fascist and rainbow flags, as well as a person holding a bust of Slovak poet P. O. Hviezdoslav. Bratislava Castle sits atop a hill in background, while in front are two people sitting at a table and one on the ground with a notebook in their lap.

Misunderstood

According to theatre director Valeria Schulczová, the campaign and visuals were intended to initiate a critical debate. The person holding the bust is a reference to William Shakespeare's Hamlet, for example.