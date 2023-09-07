New Bratislava theatre season ad spurs hate, protest, petition for head's dismissal

At the end of August, the Bratislava-based P.O. Hviezdoslav Theatre (DPOH) unveiled a new advertising campaign and visuals for the new theatre season.
The motif of both involves stained glass window depicting young people walking and holding Ukrainian, anti-fascist and rainbow flags, as well as a person holding a bust of Slovak poet P. O. Hviezdoslav. Bratislava Castle sits atop a hill in background, while in front are two people sitting at a table and one on the ground with a notebook in their lap.
Misunderstood
According to theatre director Valeria Schulczová, the campaign and visuals were intended to initiate a critical debate. The person holding the bust is a reference to William Shakespeare's Hamlet, for example.