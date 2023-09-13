Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
13. Sep 2023 at 14:39

New regular flights to connect Košice and Switzerland

SWISS to operate three flights a week.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Košice airportKošice airport (Source: TASR)

From late March 2024, eastern Slovakia will have a direct flight to Zurich, Switzerland. Carrier Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will operate a connection three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with the Airbus 320 aircraft.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

SWISS will thus become the fifth carrier with regular flights from Košice, increasing eastern Slovakia's accessibility via air.

In addition, the introduction of SWISS flights to Zurich will open convenient connections with planes to cities such as Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Johannesburg, Hong Kong, Bangkok and others.

SkryťTurn off ads
Related article Ryanair will connect north-east Slovakia with London Read more 

The flights will start on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 before Easter.

The schedule will look as follows. On Monday, the aircraft will depart Zurich at 4:55 PM and after approximately two hours it will land in Košice at 6:40 PM. The departure from Košice is scheduled at 7:25 PM.

On Wednesdays, the plane will depart from Zurich at 11:55 AM and land in Košice at 1:40 PM, with a return trip scheduled at 2:25 PM.

Fridays will see an early flight with a departure at 6:55 AM from Zurich, followed by landing in Košice at 8:40 AM. The plane will depart eastern Slovakia at 9:25 AM.

Airlines

Top stories

Slovakia finds itself in eye of illegal migration storm

An illegal migrant in Nové Zámky, near Nitra, in September 2023.

Migrants have been arriving in Slovakia in ever-larger numbers, attracted by a document introduced by a former Smer government five years ago which they believe, wrongly, grants them the right to stay in the EU.


5 h

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Slovakia's intangible heritage expanded by special dialect, unique pottery

In the picture is Ján Konýves, maker of the Pukanec pottery.

Pottery tradition in the village of Pukanec dates to 16th century.


12. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad