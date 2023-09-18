Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Sep 2023 at 20:27

Škoda launches digital car rental in Slovakia

The selection includes new and well-maintained vehicles no more than 9 months old.

Compiled by Spectator staff
The Škoda Fabia model.The Škoda Fabia model. (Source: SME Archive - Ján Krošlák)

Škoda, the biggest seller of new cars in Slovakia, is launching a new digital car rental service in the country, reports the daily Sme.

The service is run through a cell phone app called Škoda GO that allows customers to rent a car. All they need to do is create an account, choose from a selection of cars, and then pick it up at an authorised Škoda car dealer that operates the car rental.

The selection ranges from a number of new and well-maintained vehicles no more than nine months old. Moreover, a customer does not need a credit card, a debit card is enough. Cars such as Fabia, Scala or Kamiq are available to people of at least 18 years-of-age. In the case of bigger and more expensive cars the age threshold is 21 years.

The prices are determined by the dealers. A car can be rented for any period of time, with the price decreasing the longer the car is rented.

For example, prices in Bratislava are currently around €30 per day for a Fabia car, an Octavia car is €50. The price for an electric Enyaq model is €85.

When it comes to refuelling, the principle is to rent with a full tank, return with a full tank. In case there is less fuel in the tank, any difference can be paid via the app. All vehicles are insured.

Automotive

