3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Visit The Good Market on Panenská Street or set out on a hike to the northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.

Nature | Market | Music

Nature

Trip "Northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla"

Meeting point: Saturday, 23 September, Bratislava, Dúbravka, Dom kultúry, Saratovská 2 at 9:00

This weekend's hike will be a memorable trip to the mysterious northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.

Devínská Kobyla is a Little Carpathian hill in Bratislava, between Devín, Devínská Nova Ves, and Dúbravka, close to the border with Austria. With a height of 514 m, it is the highest point of the Devín Carpathians and Bratislava.

The route of the hike follows Dúbravka, Villa rustica, Štokeravská vápenka and Sandberg.

See the map below if you would like to go on the hike.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/lahutodunu

Market

The Good Market

September 23, Panenská Street, Bratislava; Opening hours: from 10:00 to 17:00.

The popular street festival Dobrý Trh (The Good Market) will take place on Panenská Street on Saturday. The event will welcome domestic producers, neighbours, and artists.

In this edition, you will be able to renew, avoid waste and remember that thanks to upcycling and creativity you can breathe new life into existing objects. The topic of renewal is also connected with the launch of the international multi-year CycleUP project. You can also look forward to concerts, live performances and workshops.

The event is free, but organisers will invite you to contribute a voluntary admission fee.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/gesovunesu

Music

Michalská tower: after reconstruction

September 26 at 17:30, Michael's Tower

The day before the official opening of the renovated Michael's Tower to the public, the bells will ring in the city. Let yourself be guided by their sound, which will lead you from the Old Town Hall to the tower.

On this occasion, you will have the opportunity to be part of a musical performance by sound designer Boris Vitázek. Come and listen to the contemporary interpretation of the sounds associated with Michael's Tower directly below it.

https://sk.frame.mapy.cz/s/pomonodupa

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.