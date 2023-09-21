Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
21. Sep 2023 at 11:23

3 things to do in Bratislava for free in the next seven days

Looking for Bratislava activities on a budget? Visit The Good Market on Panenská Street or set out on a hike to the northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.

author
Kseniia Husieva
Resumed grazing on Devínska Kobyla Resumed grazing on Devínska Kobyla (Source: Courtesy of BROZ)

Nature | Market | Music

Nature

DevínDevín (Source: One2We)

Trip "Northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla"

Meeting point: Saturday, 23 September, Bratislava, Dúbravka, Dom kultúry, Saratovská 2 at 9:00

This weekend's hike will be a memorable trip to the mysterious northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

Devínská Kobyla is a Little Carpathian hill in Bratislava, between Devín, Devínská Nova Ves, and Dúbravka, close to the border with Austria. With a height of 514 m, it is the highest point of the Devín Carpathians and Bratislava.

SkryťTurn off ads

The route of the hike follows Dúbravka, Villa rustica, Štokeravská vápenka and Sandberg.

See the map below if you would like to go on the hike.

Market

The Good Market.The Good Market. (Source: Dobrý Trh)

The Good Market

September 23, Panenská Street, Bratislava; Opening hours: from 10:00 to 17:00.

The popular street festival Dobrý Trh (The Good Market) will take place on Panenská Street on Saturday. The event will welcome domestic producers, neighbours, and artists.

In this edition, you will be able to renew, avoid waste and remember that thanks to upcycling and creativity you can breathe new life into existing objects. The topic of renewal is also connected with the launch of the international multi-year CycleUP project. You can also look forward to concerts, live performances and workshops.

The event is free, but organisers will invite you to contribute a voluntary admission fee.

SkryťTurn off ads

Music

Restored Michael's Tower prepares for re-opening.Restored Michael's Tower prepares for re-opening. (Source: MMB/Dominika Bolgáčová)

Michalská tower: after reconstruction

September 26 at 17:30, Michael's Tower

The day before the official opening of the renovated Michael's Tower to the public, the bells will ring in the city. Let yourself be guided by their sound, which will lead you from the Old Town Hall to the tower.

On this occasion, you will have the opportunity to be part of a musical performance by sound designer Boris Vitázek. Come and listen to the contemporary interpretation of the sounds associated with Michael's Tower directly below it.

If you have tips for free events in Bratislava or you would like to share your hiking or cycling trip ideas with readers, let us know at kseniia.husieva@spectator.sk.

Countrywide events

Related topics: Bratislava

Top stories

The "little genius" confronts her Slovak-Vietnamese dilemmas through writing

HOANG ANH NGUYEN.

Young writer Hoang Anh Nguyen on growing up in a Vietnamese family in Slovakia.


Marek Moravčík 19. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

News digest: One seeks Slovak citizenship by descent, the other by choice

Spišský hrad (Spiš Castle)

Gap between Comenius University and the best growing, important road expansion in Bratislava, and popular street festival is back.


19 h
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad