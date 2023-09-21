A Slovak aims to shatter a world record with his childhood hobby

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

1) House full of hockey cards

Andrej Plachý from Prievidza has transformed his childhood love for hockey into a passion for collecting trading cards. He began this hobby in the nineties.

Back in the day, hockey cards were a popular trend among young boys, and Plachý was no exception. Although he briefly played hockey himself, an injury forced him to stop. But he channelled his enthusiasm for the sport into collecting trading cards. He loves the Canadian club Ottawa Senators the most, in part because his aunt lives in the Canadian capital.

To showcase his extensive collection, Plachý has created a website where he meticulously categorises cards by position—goalkeepers, left wings, right wings, defenders, and so on. Each card is scanned and published on the website, a process that has taken him countless hours.

The collection boasts thousands of cards. Plachý is listed in the Book of Slovak Records. In addition, he might soon become the greatest collector of Ottawa Senators cards in the world.

2) Bratislava buffet

After 15 years, a buffet building at the Partizánská Lúka meadow, a popular Bratislava spot, has been renovated by the city.

3) Paradise garden

Branislav Ježo from Snežnica, a region known for home growers, has taken gardening to a new level by cultivating exotic plants alongside local ones. While many in the region devote their time to growing traditional crops, Ježo has opted to experiment with exotic varieties like bananas, melons, and figs, challenging the typical climate of the Kysuce region.

His garden boasts an impressive 340 types of plants, showcasing his passion for testing whether exotic species like banana trees and olives can survive the Kysuce winters. Ježo, a self-taught gardener, has been nurturing this hobby for three years and continually expands his garden with 30 to 40 new plant types each year, both local and foreign.

His experimentation even led him to grow Trachycarpus Fortunei palm trees, which he obtained from a friend with over 25 years of experience. These palms, originally from the Northern Italian Alps, have been proven to withstand the local climate. This year, he's delving into different mint varieties and plans to create an herb garden in the near future.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Raise a glass

On September 19, the police conducted an operation called the "Virus" to investigate the allegations of stealing funds within Military Intelligence (VS).

The individuals accused include businessman Michal Gučík, former VS director Ján Balciar, and former head of Military Defence Intelligence Service, Ľubomír Skuhra, among others. The crime at Military Intelligence resulted in damages amounting to €74 million. During the operation, they confiscated flats, investment gold, and substantial funds from the suspects' accounts.

As part of the operation, the National Crime Agency also seized a bottle of whiskey worth €26,000. This piece of news became the basis for the creation of new memes in Slovakia.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!