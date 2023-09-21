Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
21. Sep 2023 at 15:00

A Slovak aims to shatter a world record with his childhood hobby

Read a selection of short feel-good stories from Slovakia.

author
Yehor Zhukov
Andrej Plachý and his collection of cards.Andrej Plachý and his collection of cards. (Source: Slovenske rekordy)

Every week The Slovak Spectator brings you a selection of three short stories from across Slovakia in which pessimism and negativity are absent.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

1) House full of hockey cards

Andrej Plachý and his collection of cards.Andrej Plachý and his collection of cards. (Source: Personal archive of Andrej Plachý.)

Andrej Plachý from Prievidza has transformed his childhood love for hockey into a passion for collecting trading cards. He began this hobby in the nineties.

Back in the day, hockey cards were a popular trend among young boys, and Plachý was no exception. Although he briefly played hockey himself, an injury forced him to stop. But he channelled his enthusiasm for the sport into collecting trading cards. He loves the Canadian club Ottawa Senators the most, in part because his aunt lives in the Canadian capital.

SkryťTurn off ads

To showcase his extensive collection, Plachý has created a website where he meticulously categorises cards by position—goalkeepers, left wings, right wings, defenders, and so on. Each card is scanned and published on the website, a process that has taken him countless hours.

The collection boasts thousands of cards. Plachý is listed in the Book of Slovak Records. In addition, he might soon become the greatest collector of Ottawa Senators cards in the world.

Read more in Slovak.

2) Bratislava buffet

A refurbished buffet at Partizánska Lúka, Bratislava.A refurbished buffet at Partizánska Lúka, Bratislava. (Source: Matej Kmeť)

After 15 years, a buffet building at the Partizánská Lúka meadow, a popular Bratislava spot, has been renovated by the city.

See more photos.

3) Paradise garden

Branislav Ježo and his awards for growing exotic plants.Branislav Ježo and his awards for growing exotic plants. (Source: SME)

Branislav Ježo from Snežnica, a region known for home growers, has taken gardening to a new level by cultivating exotic plants alongside local ones. While many in the region devote their time to growing traditional crops, Ježo has opted to experiment with exotic varieties like bananas, melons, and figs, challenging the typical climate of the Kysuce region.

SkryťTurn off ads

His garden boasts an impressive 340 types of plants, showcasing his passion for testing whether exotic species like banana trees and olives can survive the Kysuce winters. Ježo, a self-taught gardener, has been nurturing this hobby for three years and continually expands his garden with 30 to 40 new plant types each year, both local and foreign.

His experimentation even led him to grow Trachycarpus Fortunei palm trees, which he obtained from a friend with over 25 years of experience. These palms, originally from the Northern Italian Alps, have been proven to withstand the local climate. This year, he's delving into different mint varieties and plans to create an herb garden in the near future.

Read more in Slovak.

Here's more good news published by The Slovak Spectator:

  • At a significant WWII site, a lookout tower takes visitors to the battlefield;
  • Nine mesmerising Slovak Paradise gorges for walking trips;
  • There's a new way to enjoy a beautiful waterfall in central Slovakia;
  • This "little genius" confronts her Slovak-Vietnamese dilemmas through writing;
  • The same sounding word doesn't always mean the same thing - "seriózny" doesn't mean serious, or "perfektný" perfect;
  • Obsessed with kimchi, Slovak chef Daniel Karas wants people to experiment and make their own fermented vegetables.

FUNNY MEME FOR THIS WEEK

Raise a glass

Translation: NAKA (National Crime Agency). A bottle of Scotch whiskey for €26,000.Translation: NAKA (National Crime Agency). A bottle of Scotch whiskey for €26,000. (Source: zomri)

On September 19, the police conducted an operation called the "Virus" to investigate the allegations of stealing funds within Military Intelligence (VS).

The individuals accused include businessman Michal Gučík, former VS director Ján Balciar, and former head of Military Defence Intelligence Service, Ľubomír Skuhra, among others. The crime at Military Intelligence resulted in damages amounting to €74 million. During the operation, they confiscated flats, investment gold, and substantial funds from the suspects' accounts.

As part of the operation, the National Crime Agency also seized a bottle of whiskey worth €26,000. This piece of news became the basis for the creation of new memes in Slovakia.

You can send me your tips on positive news stories about Slovakia or funny memes at: yehor.zhukov@spectator.sk. Thank you!

Top stories

The "little genius" confronts her Slovak-Vietnamese dilemmas through writing

HOANG ANH NGUYEN.

Young writer Hoang Anh Nguyen on growing up in a Vietnamese family in Slovakia.


Marek Moravčík 19. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

News digest: One seeks Slovak citizenship by descent, the other by choice

Spišský hrad (Spiš Castle)

Gap between Comenius University and the best growing, important road expansion in Bratislava, and popular street festival is back.


20. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad