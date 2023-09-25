Foreigners in Slovakia: Slovaks’ wish for a ‘sexy’ leader, may give them an opportunist instead

Foreigners living in Slovakia share their views on the upcoming parliamentary election.

“The thing about Robert Fico is that he is the most sophisticated political operative this country has ever seen,” says David Rubin, the American who has been living in Slovakia for more than 15 years. He has since gotten married here and established a business in the capital.

Even though he is not thrilled about the opposition party Smer and its chair returning to the top posts in the opinion polls, he is not surprised.

“He’s an opportunist and can read the mood of the people in the villages and, as a result, he is always going to land on his feet in this way,” Rubin added.

Briton Robbie Stanford, who has been living in Slovakia for about two decades and has a family here, also claims that Fico is set on making a return to top politics and will likely achieve it via support from “pro-Slovak” nationalist parties in the form of a coalition.