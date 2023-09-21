Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Sep 2023 

Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

Tips for the top 10 events in the capital between September 21 and October 1, plus temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Ivana Adžić
community manager
Stroon & DevKid / Temple Timbre Embers LiveStroon & DevKid / Temple Timbre Embers Live (Source: Biela Noc)
TOP 10

FESTIVAL: [fjúžn] festival 2023; Sept 22-29
EVENT: Vinobranie Pezinok; Sept 22-24
EVENT: Burger Street Festival Bratislava; Sept 22-24
EVENT: DM Run for women; Sept 23, 10:00
EVENT: Day of Opened Studios; Sept 23, 10:00
FESTIVAL: Golden Age Festival Bratislava; Sept 23, 19:00
CONCERT: Bratislava Hot Serenaders concert; Sept 24, 19:00
EVENT: SWAP of foreign language books; Sept 25-27
EVENT: White Night Bratislava; Sept 29-Oct 1
EVENT: Battle of Bratislava; Sept 30, 10:00

Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions

Highlights of the Year

New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.

Bratislava

