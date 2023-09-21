Top 10 events in Bratislava for foreigners

TOP 10
FESTIVAL: [fjúžn] festival 2023; Sept 22-29
EVENT: Vinobranie Pezinok; Sept 22-24
EVENT: Burger Street Festival Bratislava; Sept 22-24
EVENT: DM Run for women; Sept 23, 10:00
EVENT: Day of Opened Studios; Sept 23, 10:00
FESTIVAL: Golden Age Festival Bratislava; Sept 23, 19:00
CONCERT: Bratislava Hot Serenaders concert; Sept 24, 19:00
EVENT: SWAP of foreign language books; Sept 25-27
EVENT: White Night Bratislava; Sept 29-Oct 1
EVENT: Battle of Bratislava; Sept 30, 10:00
Galleries in Bratislava: Temporary exhibitions
New! How and where foreigners can socialise in Bratislava - a new page that is dedicated to basic info regarding life in Bratislava, including religious services for non-Slovak speakers, where to learn Slovak, or places to sing karaoke or play sports.
Prémiový obsah na SME.sk môžete čítať
prvú hodinu ZADARMO