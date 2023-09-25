Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
25. Sep 2023 at 11:00  I 

Would a Fico election win really be so bad?

The former prime minister’s approach to the media offers an answer to a question we often hear from abroad.

Michaela Terenzani
Michaela Terenzani
special contributor
Smer leader Robert Fico pictured in parliament on September 14, 2022.Smer leader Robert Fico pictured in parliament on September 14, 2022. (Source: TASR - Jakub Kotian)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. The final week of the election campaign is upon us. Military intelligence officials face charges, with a €26,000 bottle of whisky in the mix. The Ukraine grain ban thriller. What does the new Covid wave look like?

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

You can expect to receive the next edition of Last Week in Slovakia, updating you with the new election results, next Sunday morning (October 1).

Election debates are not what they used to be

One week from now, Slovakia’s citizens will have done their part in answering the question of where the country should be headed from this autumn. But first, the politicians will talk.

SkryťTurn off ads

Despite the fact that much of the election campaign now takes place outside the realm of traditional media – in Slovakia’s case, it’s mostly on Facebook – the upcoming televised debates are seen as the last chance for parties to capture the attention of undecided voters, or even tilt the opinion of those who are leaning towards other candidates. In Slovakia, the final round of debates takes place just before the legal moratorium on reporting kicks in – at midnight on Wednesday.

Until recently, politicians tended to view participation in the debates as an opportunity. But this, too, has changed. The Smer party, which has led opinion polls for most of this year, declared early on in the campaign that it would not communicate with certain media. Smer was not, however, ruling out Slovakia’s numerous disinformation channels – quite the contrary. Prominent Smer candidates, including the leader of the party Robert Fico, have willingly appeared in such dark corners of the internet as the YouTube channel of a prominent Slovak anti-Semite, thought to be based in London, who is currently being sought by police on criminal charges.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Election

Related topics: Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Foreigners in Slovakia: Slovaks’ wish for a ‘sexy’ leader, may give them an opportunist instead

Illustrative stock photo

Foreigners living in Slovakia share their views on the upcoming parliamentary election.


4 h

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

High Tatras monument honouring Hungarian minister will get bronze sculpture

The Szilágyi Pavilion in Hrebienok.

The pavilion's original relief disappeared after the war. Now a discovery in Hungary is helping to replace it.


22. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad