A Smer government is not the only option. There are two plausible alternatives

Pellegrini may seek the premiership.

Robert Fico has an advantage, because Smer's first place in the September 30 election means will be given the first chance to form a government. He will certainly do everything he can to make it a success.

But a government with Smer is not the only option. Hlas will have the main say, fulfilling a scenario that commentators have been talking about for months.

Many more variables enter into the decision-making of all the players. But the situation is not so deadlocked that it is likely to end in a stalemate. Some kind of coalition will almost certainly emerge.

The Sme daily outlines three possible options, along with some points for and against each.

Smer + Hlas + SNS (79 seats)

If we were to go only by the statements made before the elections, this is probably the most likely scenario. Fico has been repeating for months that the future government will be founded on the cooperation between Smer and Hlas. For the Slovak National Party (SNS), this would be the dream coalition that Andrej Danko has been talking about for months.

Pellegrini said on Sunday morning that Hlas does not have a preference at the moment. "We will try to make sure that Hlas has a dignified position in any coalition, commensurate with its role, that it will help to bring the coalition together," he told a news conference. Before the election, however, he said that Smer was closest to him in terms of values.

But the formation of this three-way coalition is not as obvious as it might seem.

The reason is the unpredictability of the MPs who find themselves in the SNS club. Of the dozen or so MPs, none of Danko's closest party associates made it into parliament, even though they ran from prominent positions.

The SNS candidates that were elected include ultranationalists like Rudolf Huliak, Martina Šimkovičová and Roman Michelko, who have built their careers thanks to disinformation websites where have been spreading conspiracy theories about anything and everything. Huliak is the chairman of the National Coalition party, while Tomáš Taraba and the Kuffa brothers – Štefan and Filip – are from the Život - National Party, meaning the governing coalition would in effect contain more than three parties.

Moreover, a three-party coalition would have only 79 seats, which means it might not be very stable.

The relationship between Fico and Pellegrini is also questionable. "I am still convinced that two former prime ministers should not sit in one government. This did not work with Radičová and Dzurinda, nor with Heger and Matovič," Pellegrini reiterated on election night.

Ultimately, however, he could settle for the position of speaker of parliament or launch an already-mooted bid for the presidency, either of which would resolve this dilemma.

Smer + Hlas + KDH (81 seats)

KDH leader Milan Majerský ruled out a possible coalition with Smer before the election, but he did not do so as strongly as other parties. On election night, he said that he would sit down with the winner of the election at the negotiating table because it would the "decent" thing to do, adding that the KDH could be the decisive force.

This line of reasoning might be supported by the KDH's ostensible desire to maintain Slovakia's Western orientation, something which would be negatively affected by a government including SNS.

The party would probably be a more preferable partner for Hlas, given the unpredictability of the SNS parliamentary caucus. Before the elections, Fico said that he had received information about how KDH members were saying they would be happy forming a government with Smer.

Future government-formers may also argue in favour of this coalition because it would have two more mandates than the variant with the SNS party, making it more stable.

However, the KDH may eventually decide not to go with Smer and persuade Hlas to try with Progressive Slovakia.

PS + Hlas + SaS + KDH (82 seats)

At the moment, a four-coalition seems like the least likely scenario, but is not implausible. It could come into play if the first two options fall.

"Our goal remains for Slovakia to have a stable pro-European government after these elections. We will see what options and how many mandates PS will have," Šimečka said at 03:00 on election night.

This means that Šimečka will probably attempt some negotiations, but he will have to conduct them in parallel with Smer, otherwise he might not even get a chance to form a government.

Pellegrini wants to be prime minister again and the difference in support between PS and Hlas is not that big, which means PS might consider offering him premiership. It would mark a major concession by the second strongest party.

For Smer, which has 8 percentage points more than Hlas, such a concession would be much less logical.

This is the main trump card that PS has in its hands in talks with Hlas. Even Pellegrini himself was hinting before the elections that if Hlas did not fall far behind, he could still become prime minister.

For Hlas, the fact that Smer has tended to eat its partners in every previous coalition may also play a role in its decision-making.

But Hlas should decide about what to do regarding the post-election talks collectively, at a session of its presidency, and there are people in the party leadership who would clearly prefer to govern with Smer, and who have described PS as "extremists".

The main disadvantage of such a four-party coalition would be that it would lack any agreement over values, which would likely result in conflicts and awkward compromises.

While Hlas is a nominally left-wing party, SaS clearly presents as a right-wing party. And while the KDH is clearly conservative, the PS and SaS support liberal social policies. The parties differ markedly on subjects like the rights of LGBTI+ people and the functioning of the General and Special Prosecutors' Offices.

Because of these differences in values, Hlas may end up leaning towards a government with Smer, even given the risks it poses.