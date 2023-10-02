News digest: Robert Fico has 14 days to form government

The oldest marathon in Europe has its winner, mysterious object on top of a legendary building, and sunny weather continues.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Good evening. Here is the Monday, October 2 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

More than €92 million to elected parties

The National Council building in Bratislava. (Source: TASR)

The parties that gained at least 3 percent of all the votes in the September 30 early election will receive a state contribution.

In total, the parties will receive more than €92 million in contributions from the state budget.

Among these are the far-right movement Republika and Hungarian minority party Aliancia. Moreover, the parties that gained more than 2 percent of votes will get back their €17,000 deposit for running in the election. Find out how much money individual parties will receive.

You can find news regarding the 2023 early elections here.

MORE STORIES FROM THE SLOVAK SPECTATOR WEBSITE

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Legendary high-rise with a mysterious object on top

Manderlák, Bratislava's first high-rise building. (Source: TASR)

At one time the tallest building in Bratislava and Slovakia, the multi-functional Manderlák building on SNP Square is still one of the dominant features of the centre.

It became legendary thanks to the Grand Cafe, as well as the Manderla butcher shop, which many Bratislava residents still remember. Life in the Manderlák continues to be influenced by the vibrant life of the city centre.

EVENT FOR THE NEXT FEW WEEKS

Step up, Bratislava!

A still image from a performance during the Bratislava v Pohybe festival. (Source: TASR)

The 27th edition of the international dance festival Bratislava v Pohybe starts today and will last until October 21. The main programme will include eight performances mostly focused on Belgian contemporary dance, whose artists have been setting trends for all Europe.

For more information including tickets and programme, click here (in English).

IN OTHER NEWS

Ukraine respects the results of the Saturday election in Slovakia and the success of the party that does not agree with sending military aid to Kyiv , said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "However, it's still too early to say how the results will affect Slovakia's position," he said, adding more will be known once the government has formed. (TASR)

, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. "However, it's still too early to say how the results will affect Slovakia's position," he said, adding more will be known once the government has formed. (TASR) The course of the September 30 election was standard, no fraud occured, the results valid , announced Speaker of the Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) on Monday, after being handed the report by chairman of the State Commission for Elections, Ladislav Orosz. (TASR)

, announced Speaker of the Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) on Monday, after being handed the report by chairman of the State Commission for Elections, Ladislav Orosz. (TASR) Smer chair Robert Fico was given the mandate to form a governing coalition and, as is customary, that mandate will be 14 days, President Zuzana Čaputová announced on Monday. She plans on meeting with Progresívne Slovensko chair Michal Šimečka later on Monday and with Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini on Tuesday. Meetings with other leaders will take place in the following days. (TASR)

Smer chair Robert Fico (left) and President Zuzana Čaputová. (Source: TASR)

By October 2025, the Korean company Seoyon E-HWA will have 250 new job opportunities in its plant in the town of Čadca , northern Slovakia. The company produces and supplies plastic parts for the automotive industry.

, northern Slovakia. The company produces and supplies plastic parts for the automotive industry. The trial regarding the murder of student Daniel Tupý dating back to 2005 is set to begin on November 15. Attorney Adam Puškár is charged as an accomplice to the murder. He will remain in custody because he has been deemed a potential flight risk.

The repair of the tram line on Vajnorská Street in Bratislava's Ružinov and Nové Mesto boroughs will start on Thursday, October 5. Trams will not operate on the section between Tomášikova Street and Zlaté Piesky lake for two months. Buses will operate instead. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR TUESDAY

Sunny, occasionally fog at noon. Daily temperatures between 20 °C to 27 °C and light breeze expected. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).