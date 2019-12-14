Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Volunteers can help count the predators in Malá Fatra

Student from Mexico also helped in the past.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: TASR/AP)
The administration of Malá Fatra national park is organising the counting of predators with the help of the public on January 11.

The aim of the monitoring will be to discover the current number of populations of lynx, wolves and wild cats. Laymen and hunters can participate in counting for the fifth time.

Mexico as well

The participation of volunteers was launched by the administration of the national park because of the lack of necessary people.

“There were too few people to search the entire area of Malá Fatra in one day,” said Tomáš Flajs of the national park, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

To have relevant results, they decided to ask the public for help five years ago. About 40 volunteers applied. “Since then, the number has grown every year. People from the surroundings are coming, as well as from Prague, Poland and France,” he said. Once, they had a student from Mexico.

Following footprints

Monitoring is performed by walking, with volunteers marking signs of predators (for example footprints, droppings, prey). When taking pictures, they should a place rule or any object against it to compare size. The photos are sent to environmentalists, who are able to determine the animal according to the size. The results of the counting mostly correspond with the real number of animals.

Prior to the event, there will be a lecture, where experts provide the information on the steps to take.

It is possible to apply through the website of the national park until January 5.

14. Dec 2019 at 9:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

