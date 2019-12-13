Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections
BRINGING WORLD TO THE CLASSROOM

Corruption starts with an individual

A survey found 80 percent of Slovaks believe corruption is now a more serious problem than before.

Let’s Stop Corruption Community of about 50 members has created local branches in regions to fight and talk about corruption with localsLet’s Stop Corruption Community of about 50 members has created local branches in regions to fight and talk about corruption with locals(Source: Let’s Stop Corruption Community)

A glossary of words is also published online.

It was just a huge, empty billboard, one of many in the eastern Slovak town of Rožňava, which saw drivers come and go every day. The town spent thousands of euros on it a decade ago but has not used it until recently.

“The total cost of its construction and maintenance climbed to more than €85,500, but this billboard did not make any money [in return],” Rožňava local Scarlett Langová told The Slovak Spectator.

“If you do not steal, you steal from your family, people tell me.”

student Scarlett Langová

She pointed to the ineffective spending of public finances, when she was a secondary school pupil in February 2019. Before she brought up the case, Langová, now a university student, had been a member of the Let’s Stop Corruption
Community for two years.

The community, bringing together young anti-corruption activists, is part of the Let’s Stop Corruption Foundation established in 2014.

“We have coordinators in eight towns across Slovakia to organise events jointly with people ‘of the same blood group’,” Martin Suchý, one of the community’s managers, said. Langová is part of a small Rožňava-based cluster that raises awareness of corruption and local politics among citizens.

A survey conducted in October 2019 for the foundation found that only 7 percent of the 1,021 surveyed stood up against an unethical practice in the past two years.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

13. Dec 2019 at 11:53  | Peter Dlhopolec

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Spectator College

Top stories

Kocner's messages read in court. He questions their authenticity

The promissory case trial continued on December 17.

Marian Kocner in court on December 17. His attorney Michal Mandzak in the background.

Slovak economy no longer defies global gravity

Tight labour market and short supply of skilled workers results in a pay bonanza.

Jaguar Land Rover reveals the new Defender model, which will be produced in its Nitra plant, Slovakia.

Mastering English is not necessary to enjoy English-language comedy

Student theatre ActofKAA brings Don’t Dress for Dinner

ActofKAA troupe

Slovaks living abroad have only one month to register for the elections

Slovaks living abroad may vote in the elections via mail.

Election, illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College