Corruption starts with an individual

A survey found 80 percent of Slovaks believe corruption is now a more serious problem than before.

Let’s Stop Corruption Community of about 50 members has created local branches in regions to fight and talk about corruption with locals(Source: Let’s Stop Corruption Community)

It was just a huge, empty billboard, one of many in the eastern Slovak town of Rožňava, which saw drivers come and go every day. The town spent thousands of euros on it a decade ago but has not used it until recently.



“The total cost of its construction and maintenance climbed to more than €85,500, but this billboard did not make any money [in return],” Rožňava local Scarlett Langová told The Slovak Spectator.

“ “If you do not steal, you steal from your family, people tell me.” „ student Scarlett Langová

She pointed to the ineffective spending of public finances, when she was a secondary school pupil in February 2019. Before she brought up the case, Langová, now a university student, had been a member of the Let’s Stop Corruption

Community for two years.



The community, bringing together young anti-corruption activists, is part of the Let’s Stop Corruption Foundation established in 2014.



“We have coordinators in eight towns across Slovakia to organise events jointly with people ‘of the same blood group’,” Martin Suchý, one of the community’s managers, said. Langová is part of a small Rožňava-based cluster that raises awareness of corruption and local politics among citizens.



A survey conducted in October 2019 for the foundation found that only 7 percent of the 1,021 surveyed stood up against an unethical practice in the past two years.

13. Dec 2019 at 11:53 | Peter Dlhopolec