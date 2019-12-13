Whistleblowing is like a visit to the dentist's

You know it will hurt but you also know it is the right thing to do, says Pavol Szalai.

He and his colleague, Zuzana Hlávková, quit Slovakia's Foreign Ministry over a fraudulent public procurement of a logo presentation of the Slovak EU Presidency.

Either you do as we say or you will have to go, the ministry told Pavol Szalai and his colleague.

"We were not given a choice. We resigned," Szalai told The Slovak Spectator.

What was it like to report the inefficient spending of public money? Listen to the story of Pavol Szalai from Euractiv.sk.

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/jui6i-cb349c?from=yiiadmin&download=1&version=1&skin=1&btn-skin=107&auto=0&download=1&pbad=1

EXAM TOPIC: Young people and their world

13. Dec 2019 at 12:17 | Peter Dlhopolec