Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Highest-ranked Slovak at Red Cross: Society is changing – and so must humanitarian aid

In a conflict-ravaged world where half the population is under thirty, young people should have a seat at the table, says Marcel Štefánik.

Marcel Stefanik is the highest-ranked Slovak at the Red Cross. Marcel Stefanik is the highest-ranked Slovak at the Red Cross. (Source: Courtesy by Marcel Stefanik)

Read in this story:
-How did a young man from the southern-Slovak town of Nové Zámky become the highest-ranking Slovak in the Red Cross?
-Why do organisations like the Red Cross need to bring young people into decision-making?
-What does it take to work as a volunteer for the Red Cross?

Cox’s Bazar is a port town in southeast Bangladesh known for its long, sandy beachfront. It is also the world’s largest refugee settlement.

In August 2017, ethnic violence drove throngs of Rohingya Muslims from their homes in Myanmar to neighbouring Bangladesh. More than 600,000 refugees sought shelter in the Kutupalong camp, a temporary settlement of bamboo dwellings knocked together in Cox’s Bazar District to accommodate the impromptu human swell.

But it was not just forcibly displaced civilians who all at once roamed the maze of makeshift pathways. White-collars from all around the world flew in to oversee a colossal logistics operation that was the food distribution and provision of care to war-struck refugees, many of whom arrived in poor health and empty-handed.

Bags of rice

Marcel Štefánik (40), Global Coordinator for Youth Engagement at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, was also on the ground. Fresh out of his Geneva office, the highest-ranked Slovak staff member within the biggest and oldest humanitarian movement in the world touched down halfway over the globe with a special mission.

“I was there to observe how young volunteers got involved in providing help. It was a refreshing experience,” Štefánik told The Slovak Spectator. Local youth teamed up with visiting aid workers and made sure order reigned over chaos. And despite the distressing conditions, Štefánik felt like the rescue mission had found a way forward.

“I saw lone children collecting bags of rice and I was immediately worried: ‘Hang on a minute, are these kids being exploited? Should they not be in school instead?’ But then the local youth volunteers told me that while the mothers had to stay home with the younger children, fathers were out and about scraping for work. So we decided to respect their customs and traditions and hand the children packages not too heavy for them to carry.”

Young and local

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Dec 2019 at 6:07  | Edward Szekeres

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Faces of Slovakia

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: The indicted rejected a plea bargain

The main trial will start as early as January 13.

Alena Zsuzsová surrounded by journalists

Still a brutal murder that shouldn't have happened

Let us think of the victims' families.

UPDATED: 50-day moratorium will not apply in the upcoming election

President Čaputová has welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision.

The Constitutional Court in Kosice.

Foreigners: Top 15 events in Bratislava

Tips for the top 15 events in the capital between December 20 and January 6, plus regular services in different languages, training, temporary exhibitions and highlights of the year.

Illustrative stock photo

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College