Looking for salvation

Hope is needed to overcome Slovaks’ customary gloom about the state of their republic.

“I am sad” reads a billboard from a late 2018 protest gathering in Bratislava, speaking the minds of many of Slovakia’s inhabitants in 2019. (Source: Sme)

When commentators anticipated last year, after power started shifting in the country following the murder of a journalist, that buckets of dirt would fly, it sounded like just another figure of speech.

In 2019, it became a reality, one that screamed at people from newspaper headlines, TV news and, mainly, their Facebook feeds.

If 2018 was a year that challenged us in shocking ways, 2019 was one that taught us a lot about this country, perhaps more than most of its inhabitants believed there was to learn.

30. Dec 2019 at 17:40 | Michaela Terenzani