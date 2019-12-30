Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Looking for salvation

Hope is needed to overcome Slovaks’ customary gloom about the state of their republic.

“I am sad” reads a billboard from a late 2018 protest gathering in Bratislava, speaking the minds of many of Slovakia’s inhabitants in 2019. “I am sad” reads a billboard from a late 2018 protest gathering in Bratislava, speaking the minds of many of Slovakia’s inhabitants in 2019. (Source: Sme)

When commentators anticipated last year, after power started shifting in the country following the murder of a journalist, that buckets of dirt would fly, it sounded like just another figure of speech.

In 2019, it became a reality, one that screamed at people from newspaper headlines, TV news and, mainly, their Facebook feeds.

If 2018 was a year that challenged us in shocking ways, 2019 was one that taught us a lot about this country, perhaps more than most of its inhabitants believed there was to learn.

30. Dec 2019 at 17:40  | Michaela Terenzani

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Middleman gets 15 years in prison

The Specialised Criminal Court approved his deal with prosecutor, Andruskó becomes a witness.

Zoltán Andruskó arrives to court

The events that shaped Slovak politics in 2019

Take a look what Slovakia has been through in the past 12 months.

IT and creative industry may come when steel goes in Košice

Steelworks could leave Košice; the city is searching for a replacement.

Universities in Košice adjust their curricula to the needs of local employers.

How to uncover the untapped potential of the poorest people

Pavel Hrica of Cesta von, offers a different way of looking at the poorest people - without prejudice, an overlooked burden changes into untapped potential.

Illustrative stock photo

