Kuciak murder trial: What has happened so far

An overview of how the trial in the murder case has progressed.

- The main trial started on Monday, January 13, 2020

- All four defendants and the prosecutor repeated that they were not interested in seeking a plea bargain. This was the outcome of the preliminary session of the trial that took place on December 19, 2019.

- Zoltán Andruskó is the only one of the five people charged in connection with the murder who has cooperated with the investigators. He confessed to having passed the order from Alena Zsuzsová, a close collaborator of Marian Kočner, to the hitmen, Miroslav Marček and Tomáš Szabó. He cooperated with the police soon after he was detained in September 2018. As a result, he was able to close a deal on guilt and punishment with the prosecutor. The court approved the deal on December 30, 2019. Andruskó got 15 years in prison for his participation in the crime and became an important witness.

- DAY 1 (January 13, 2020): Miroslav Marček pleaded guilty. He admitted to committing both the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, and the murder of Peter Molnár. Marian Kočner has admitted his guilt regarding the unauthorised possession of firearms, but said he was not guilty regarding the murder of Kuciak. Alena Zsuzsová said she was not guilty. Tomáš Szabó declined to make a statement about his guilt. Marček then described how they prepared and executed the murder, while his cousin Tomáš Szabó offered an alternative explanation. Szabó, Zsuzsová and Kočner refused to answer any questions. Zsuzsová described her relationship with Kočner as a very good friendship.

- DAY 2 (January 14, 2020): On what turned out to be an emotional morning in court, the bereaved families of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová testified. Most of the afternoon was spent on the testimony of the key witness of the prosecution, Zoltan Andruskó, who is already serving a prison sentence for his involvement in the murder. He linked Zsuzsová and Kočner to the murder.

- DAY 3 (January 15, 2020): Peter Tóth and Jozef Dučák testified. Tóth is a key witness of the prosecution. A onetime friend of Marian Kočner, Tóth came forward as a witness in the case on October 5, 2018, two days after Alena Zsuzsová was detained and charged with ordering the murder. "I haven't got the slightest doubt that these two people plotted and prepared the murder of Ján Kuciak," Peter Tóth told the court about Kočner and Zsuzsová. Tóth also claimed that Norbert Bödör, the son of the Bonul security service company Miroslav Bödör, contributed to the surveillance financially and with his contacts.

19. Jan 2020 at 17:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff