Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Second avian flu case in Slovakia found near Trnava

Both cases so far occurred in western Slovakia.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo(Source: Sme)

Two cases of avian flu were diagnosed on a small farm with poultry. The first was in the village of Zbehy, near Nitra, second in the village of Cífer near Trnava, the TASR newswire reported.

Related story:Avian flu has returned to Slovakia Read more 

The Agriculture Ministry calls on farmers to be careful and points out to the implementation of preventive measures, as the avian flu was also found in Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

“Avian flu threatens all the V4 countries,” said Agriculture Minister Gabriela Matečná, as quoted by TASR. “It is important that farmers implement preventive measures and were maximally vigilant these days. The biggest risk is there where domestic poultry can get into contact with wild birds.”

Preventive measures necessary

In a small farm in Cífer, there were 19 hens for laying eggs for farm's own consumption. They were farming in the back part of the yard of the house and they had a free run, not prevented from coming into contact with wild birds. First, three hens died on January 15, another one on January 16. All the other animals were killed and the space was disinfected.

The last time bird flu was detected in Slovak farms was between December 2016 and March 2017, when there were 11 sources of infection in Slovakia in farms and 58 in the case of wild birds. Wild birds were also diagnosed by avian flu in March 2018.

21. Jan 2020 at 13:33  | Compiled by Spectator staff

