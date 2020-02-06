Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Anti-fascist street protests: Who's going to benefit?

Expert sees more of a pre-election campaign than an effective solution.

ĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in TrnavaĽSNS gathering and anti-extremism protest in Trnava(Source: Martina Radošovská)

The far-right party that some say stands a chance to win the upcoming parliamentary election is betting on their well-tested campaign tactics and is organising public gatherings around the country. Yet this time around they are facing an unprecedented wave of counter-gatherings.

The anti-fascism protests, organised to coincide with the campaign gatherings of Kotlebovci - People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), started off with a handful of people demonstrating their disagreement with the far-right party's campaign in their town. Some parties of the democratic opposition joined the protests and particularly the Progressive Slovakia/Spolu coalition made it one of the leading themes of their campaign.

Sociologist Martin Slosiarik perceives these gatherings against Kotleba as “an attempt to show another face of Slovakia” – to show that change can be democratic, that lies are not the way and dissatisfaction and frustration are not a reason to permit violence in society.

“To think that silent acceptance will lead to solving the problem [with extremism] is naïve,” Slosiarik told The Slovak Spectator.

Opposition divided over anti-fascist protests

The meeting in the north-east Slovak town of Levoča gained media attention when, for the first time, ĽSNS’s opponents outnumbered supporters and it resulted in the party ending its meeting prematurely. The collision of the two groups escalated on January 31 in Trnava where ĽSNS supporters attacked members of non-parliamentary PS/Spolu.

Not all politicians view attending the protest gatherings against ĽSNS as a positive way of fighting fascism. Most notably, Igor Matovič of Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) said on February 2 on the public service television RTVS that the anti-meetings will not stop the growth of support for ĽSNS.

While politicians of PS/Spolu, Za Ľudí, of PS/Spolu, Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) attend the protests, Matovič says he does not agree with that.

“It is irresponsible because the overwhelming majority of ĽSNS voters are disappointed in politics and they do not vote for the party because of some inclination towards extreme opinions or ideas,” he said.

Historically wrong

Matovič even went as far as comparing the situation to Hitler and 1930s Germany, when he said that “the Germans who were going to protest against him on the streets were responsible for Hitler's rise to power.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 1 years
34,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 12 weeks
12 €
Buy
Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Feb 2020 at 9:00  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Theme: Strana KDH

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics:
Strana Kotleba - ĽSNS, Koalícia PS SPOLU

Top stories

Kuciak murder trial: Europol expert brought to court

Kočner’s lawyer Marek Para questioned participation of Europol.

Jozef Kuciak

Slovakia expels a Vietnamese diplomat in relation to abduction case

The diplomat has been declared persona non grata; he has 48 hours to leave.

Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Miroslav Lajčák.

Police press charges against a prominent commentator

Charges pertain to Michal Havran's commentary in the Sme daily criticising a controversial Catholic priest.

Michal Havran

More flexible and modern labour legislation required

Despite some improvements in labour legislation, BSCs and employers call for a new law that would reflect current labour market trends.

Changes are still needed, employers and BSCs representatives agree.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College