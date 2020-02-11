AFP will fact-check Facebook content in Slovakia

Facebook has more than 50 fact-checking partners worldwide.

Misinformation and hoaxes on the Slovak version of Facebook will be less visible and eventually removed.

Facebook has announced that Agence France Presse (AFP) will fact-check social media content in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“The fight against fake news is a commitment that we take very seriously,” said Guido Buelow, Facebook’s strategic partner development manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It is not the first time Facebook will cooperate with AFP as the agency, and its journalists are the company’s key fact-checking partners, he added.

The elimination of misinformation

If the agency’s workers label a news story as fake, Facebook will begin to show it in the lower part of the News Feed to limit the distribution of such a story. In addition, Facebook will notify users about misinformation.

“Entering the two markets proves how important AFP’s role is in this field,” said Christine Buhagiar, AFP’s regional director Europe.

AFP cooperates with more than 70 journalists from more than 30 countries to check information and demystify misinformation shared online. Facebook and his 50 global partners currently fact-check the content in about 40 languages.

The Slovak PR agency Seesame, however, launched earlier in 2019 a bot in response to Facebook’s poor reaction to fake news.

