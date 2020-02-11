Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

AFP will fact-check Facebook content in Slovakia

Facebook has more than 50 fact-checking partners worldwide.

Guido BuelowGuido Buelow(Source: Facebook)

Misinformation and hoaxes on the Slovak version of Facebook will be less visible and eventually removed.

Facebook has announced that Agence France Presse (AFP) will fact-check social media content in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Read alsoCheckbot educates and warns. It never tells the truth Read more 

“The fight against fake news is a commitment that we take very seriously,” said Guido Buelow, Facebook’s strategic partner development manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

It is not the first time Facebook will cooperate with AFP as the agency, and its journalists are the company’s key fact-checking partners, he added.

The elimination of misinformation

If the agency’s workers label a news story as fake, Facebook will begin to show it in the lower part of the News Feed to limit the distribution of such a story. In addition, Facebook will notify users about misinformation.

“Entering the two markets proves how important AFP’s role is in this field,” said Christine Buhagiar, AFP’s regional director Europe.

AFP cooperates with more than 70 journalists from more than 30 countries to check information and demystify misinformation shared online. Facebook and his 50 global partners currently fact-check the content in about 40 languages.

The Slovak PR agency Seesame, however, launched earlier in 2019 a bot in response to Facebook’s poor reaction to fake news.

11. Feb 2020 at 22:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

The processing of personal data is subject to our Privacy Policy and the Cookie Policy. Before submitting your e-mail address, please make sure to acquaint yourself with these documents.

Top stories

Smer and SNS lay a thorny plan on how to win elections

Far-right ĽSNS will support the opening of the special session.

Speaker of Parliament Andrej Danko (SNS)

How Zsuzsová ‘grazed sheep’ for Kočner

Communications the police found during investigation of Kuciak’s murder case tell the story of the woman who ordered murders and seduced politicians.

Alena Zsuzsova

Pavel Vilikovský, one of Slovakia's biggest writers, dies

The writer and translator died in Bratislava on Monday.

Pavel Vilikovsky

Journalists in central Europe face ever more threats

Analysts of the Reuters Institute use the example of the murdered Ján Kuciak to show how far threats to journalists can go.

Journalists, who were screened in 2017, are considering turning to court.

Services and publications

Properties Slovakia - Travel guide Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring College