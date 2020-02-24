PM Pellegrini taken to hospital

He had to cancel his pre-election programme.

PM Peter Pellegrini (Smer) was hospitalised in Bratislava on the evening of February 22.

He had an acute upper respiratory tract infection accompanied with high temperatures.

“Due to his health condition, he has temporarily cancelled his programme,” the press department of the Government’s Office informed, as quoted by the Sme daily.

Pellegrini later published a picture from hospital on Facebook, saying he had been suffering from some health problems for some time already.

The hospital where Pellegrini is staying did not want to comment on his condition, Sme wrote. It is not clear yet how long he will stay there.

Absent in the debate

Pellegrini was supposed to attend the political talk show O 5 Minút 12 (Five to Twelve) broadcast by the public-service RTVS on February 23, where other representatives of parties that made it to the parliament four years ago were present.

Nobody replaced him in the discussion since Smer chair Robert Fico has some health problems, the party’s spokesperson Ján Mažgút said, as reported by Sme.

However, Fico was present in the debate broadcast by the private TA3 news channel a day before, where he appeared together with Milan Krajniak of Sme Rodina.

Kollár in hospital, too

Apart from Pellegrini, chair of Sme Rodina Boris Kollár was also hospitalised on February 23. He wrote about it on Facebook with a picture attached.

He was probably suffering from illness and overall fatigue, Sme wrote.

Kollár was present at the February 23 debate broadcast by RTVS.

Despite his illness, he assured his supporters he will take part in other discussions, too.

24. Feb 2020 at 12:58 | Compiled by Spectator staff