Slovakia getting ready for coronavirus

Passengers at international airports will be checked.

The 90 people suspected of having COVID-19 (coronavirus) subjected to laboratory testing have proved negative in Slovakia. Even so, the government and its Security Council dealt with the possibility of coronavirus infection in Slovakia on February 27.

A crisis staff will be established at the Health Ministry. From February 28, passengers at all international airports - Bratislava, Košice, Poprad – will have their temperatures measured. Checks will include those who arrive to Slovakia by car, especially at the border crossings with Austria.

The staff can propose that the government declare an emergency in case of need.

The government decided to launch an information campaign on how to behave and protect oneself from coronavirus, the TASR newswire reported.

Ministry: Not safe to travel to Italy

27. Feb 2020 at 13:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff