Matovič launched coalition talks, met Čaputová (news digest)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 2.

For an overview of the past week, take a look at the latest Last Week in Slovakia.

Follow the complete election coverage at this link.

Boris Kollár will become the next parliament's speaker. Two independent sources confirmed the information for the Sme daily.

Matovič has already met with Richard Sulík and Boris Kollár. He has yet to meet Andrej Kiska - on Tuesday. "I firmly believe negotiations will not be taken over by mutual animosities," he said after his meeting with Kollár, as quoted by Sme. Matovič expects to make a decision about what the coalition will look like "within a few days". (Sme)

Daniel Lipšic is not planning to take up any post in public administration, he told the Sme daily in response to the rumours that he might become the next interior or justice minister. "Currently, I consider it more important that I continue my work as an attorney, also for the public interest," Lipšic told Sme. He represents the Kuciak family in the case against the suspected murderers of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. (Sme)

Leaders of the Progressive Slovakia and Spolu coalition resigned from their posts following their election loss. They will not run for their posts anymore. Beblavý announced he was leaving politics altogether. Read more about why they did not make it to parliament.

Jozef Mihál announced on Facebook that he was leaving the post of the deputy chair of Spolu.

Martin Poliačik resigned as deputy chair of Progressive Slovakia.

Leader of the Christian Democrats, Alojz Hlina, resigned from his post in the movement, which did not make it to parliament either. KDH will elect its new leadership on March 14. (Sme)

Andrej Danko resigned from his post as Slovak National Party (SNS) leader.

Béla Bugár resigned as Most-Híd chairman on Sunday. Hungarians will not be represented in the parliament for the first time in 25 years.