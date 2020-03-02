Items in shopping cart: View
Matovič launched coalition talks, met Čaputová (news digest)

Overview of news from Slovakia on March 2, 2020.

President Zuzana Čaputová received Igor Matovič, the prime-minister-to-be. Boris Kollár will reportedly be the third top constitutional official - as the parliament's speaker. President Zuzana Čaputová received Igor Matovič, the prime-minister-to-be. Boris Kollár will reportedly be the third top constitutional official - as the parliament's speaker. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 2.
For an overview of the past week, take a look at the latest Last Week in Slovakia.
Follow the complete election coverage at this link.

  • President Zuzana Čaputová congratulated the election winner, OĽaNO. She also said she regretted that many groups of inhabitants will not be represented in the new parliament.
  • President Čaputová met with OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič. She will assign him to propose the next government after she meets with the leaders of the other parties that made it to parliament.
Post by zcaputova.

  • The February 29 parliamentary election resulted in OĽaNO replacing Smer as the most popular party. It won in a majority of districts across the country (see map).

  • Boris Kollár will become the next parliament's speaker. Two independent sources confirmed the information for the Sme daily.

  • Matovič has already met with Richard Sulík and Boris Kollár. He has yet to meet Andrej Kiska - on Tuesday. "I firmly believe negotiations will not be taken over by mutual animosities," he said after his meeting with Kollár, as quoted by Sme. Matovič expects to make a decision about what the coalition will look like "within a few days". (Sme)

  • Daniel Lipšic is not planning to take up any post in public administration, he told the Sme daily in response to the rumours that he might become the next interior or justice minister. "Currently, I consider it more important that I continue my work as an attorney, also for the public interest," Lipšic told Sme. He represents the Kuciak family in the case against the suspected murderers of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. (Sme)

  • Leaders of the Progressive Slovakia and Spolu coalition resigned from their posts following their election loss. They will not run for their posts anymore. Beblavý announced he was leaving politics altogether. Read more about why they did not make it to parliament.

  • Jozef Mihál announced on Facebook that he was leaving the post of the deputy chair of Spolu.

  • Martin Poliačik resigned as deputy chair of Progressive Slovakia.
  • Leader of the Christian Democrats, Alojz Hlina, resigned from his post in the movement, which did not make it to parliament either. KDH will elect its new leadership on March 14. (Sme)
  • Andrej Danko resigned from his post as Slovak National Party (SNS) leader.
  • Béla Bugár resigned as Most-Híd chairman on Sunday. Hungarians will not be represented in the parliament for the first time in 25 years.

2. Mar 2020 at 23:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

