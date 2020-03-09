Prosecutor Šanta has appealed. He wants Kočner’s property to be forfeited

He is asking for a stricter punishment.

Prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Ján Šanta has appealed the verdict issued in the forged promissory notes for the private broadcaster TV Markíza.

According to the ruling, Marian Kočner was sentenced to 19 years in prison and a financial sanction of €10,000. Another accused in the case, Pavol Rusko, was also sentenced to 19 years behind bars.

Šanta wants stricter punishments, though, the Denník N daily reported. He has asked to increase Kočner’s sentence to 20 years in prison and forfeit his property.

When can a property be forfeited?

Originally, the punishment of property forfeiture was proposed by the lawyers of private broadcaster TV Markíza. Šanta was asking for a financial sanction at €300,000, Denník N wrote.

The court did not have to impose a financial sanction, even though it did. The law stipulates that the property needs to be forfeited if the damage was caused when forging a public document. In this case, however, no damage was caused.

At the same time, it can be forfeited if the person was sentenced for life or an unconditional prison sentence for a serious crime, through which the culprit either tried to obtain a large property benefit or caused significant damage. This can be applied to Kočner, Denník N wrote.

The prosecutor’s office now opines that the court should decide on the property to be forfeited. To apply this punishment, it is necessary to carry out certain processes that had not taken place during the promissory notes case trial.

However, Kočner’s property has been seized in another case concerning the Donovaly resort.

At the same time, he can see his property forfeited in the case of the Ján Kuciak murder, but only if he is sentenced to life, Denník N wrote.

