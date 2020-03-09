Coronavirus: Measures taken in Slovakia

Measures valid since March 6:
- All flights from Slovak international airports to Italy are banned as of Monday, March 9.
- School trips and excursions abroad are banned.
- Travellers at airports should be ready to have their temperature measured.
- Patients' visits in all hospitals around Slovakia are banned.
- Visits to social care facilities are banned as well (retirement homes, children's homes, but also prisons).
- The National Centre of Health Information recommends people in Slovakia use the ePrescription service and limit visits to the doctor. Thanks to e-Prescription, people can just call their doctor on the phone, ask for the prescription and then pick it up in any pharmacy.
Measures announced on March 9:
- Sports, cultural and public events, including religious services, have been banned for the whole territory of Slovakia as of March 10.
- Citizens returning from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran must remain in home quarantine for 14 days after their return. Fines of up to €1,650 apply.
- All those with clinical symptoms should consider voluntary quarantine.
- Preventive checks will be introduced at all border crossings in Slovakia as of March 9.
- Many schools and kindergartens around the country have closed. This includes all schools falling under the Bratislava Region.
_novy_riadok_
9. Mar 2020 at 19:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff