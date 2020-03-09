Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Coronavirus: Measures taken in Slovakia

The crisis staff added stricter measures, including a quarantine for people coming from affected areas. Seven cases have been confirmed in Slovakia so far.

All flights from Bratislava to Italy have been cancelled. All flights from Bratislava to Italy have been cancelled. (Source: TASR)

Measures valid since March 6:

  • All flights from Slovak international airports to Italy are banned as of Monday, March 9.
  • School trips and excursions abroad are banned.
  • Travellers at airports should be ready to have their temperature measured.
  • Patients' visits in all hospitals around Slovakia are banned.
  • Visits to social care facilities are banned as well (retirement homes, children's homes, but also prisons).
  • The National Centre of Health Information recommends people in Slovakia use the ePrescription service and limit visits to the doctor. Thanks to e-Prescription, people can just call their doctor on the phone, ask for the prescription and then pick it up in any pharmacy.

Measures announced on March 9:

  • Sports, cultural and public events, including religious services, have been banned for the whole territory of Slovakia as of March 10.
  • Citizens returning from Italy, China, South Korea and Iran must remain in home quarantine for 14 days after their return. Fines of up to €1,650 apply.
  • All those with clinical symptoms should consider voluntary quarantine.
  • Preventive checks will be introduced at all border crossings in Slovakia as of March 9.
  • Many schools and kindergartens around the country have closed. This includes all schools falling under the Bratislava Region.

9. Mar 2020 at 19:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

