The number of Covid-19 cases rises to 21 in Slovakia, while five of Kočner's judges are taken into custody (news digest)

11 new coronavirus cases were reported on March 12, while the number of helplines increased. The coronavirus also caused the postponement of several scheduled court trials.

A man disinfects stands at the Bratislava open-air market, Trhovisko Miletičova, on March 12, 2020. The marketplace was closed a day before. (Source: TASR)

This is your overview of news from Slovakia on March 12.

Coronavirus in Slovakia updates

11 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Slovakia on March 12. Altogether 21 people have been confirmed to be infected in Slovakia in total. Another Slovak living in Tyrol is also said to be infected.

The government introduced tough measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. It decided, for instance, to close schools, bars, ski centres and water parks, and all three international airports for two weeks. Border controls will also be in place. Read more about the measures.

The Orthodox Church has changed its mind and cancelled masses until March 23. The outgoing Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini (Smer) labelled its earlier decision not to abolish masses as selfish. (SITA)

The Slovak parliament has adopted restrictions regarding the entrance to the building. Only MPs, parliament employees and other authorised persons will be allowed access.

The number of helplines run by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) and its regional branches will increase. There are currently 36 helplines in operation.

The private carrier RegioJet, operating trains and buses between Slovakia and the Czech Republic, will suspend its services between the two countries from 7:00 on March 13 through April 5. The company will automatically return money to customers who have already bought tickets without any additional costs.

The Slovak Lines bus company will suspend its international bus routes from March 13 to March 26. The lines from Bratislava to Vienna, Budapest, and Hainburg will be affected. The bus operator will send e-mails with instructions to its customers.

The Foreigners’ Police will work under a restricted regime. Be sure to check on the changes.

President Zuzana Čaputová asked people to act responsibly. By ignoring recommendations, people may threaten others, she said. She also called on politicians to avoid personal attacks and disputes.

“ There is no reason for hopelessness and panic. „ President Zuzana Čaputová

Regional governments imposed some restrictions on public transport. They also demanded more ambulances that could take samples at people’s homes.

OTHER NEWS

The Constitutional Court agreed to take five of the 13 judges, detained on March 11, into custody. The final decision on their custody will be made by the Specialised Criminal Court. The court saw no reason to prosecute the remaining eight judges in custody. They remain charged, though. The voting was secret and it took place at a closed session.

The trial concerning the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée set for March was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, while dates set for April remain valid. Also some proceedings involving Miroslav Marček, who admitted to murdering Kuciak, have been scrapped. (TASR)

Marian Kočner reportedly funded the Hlavnespravy.sk website, known for spreading fake news, and its editor-in-chief was aware of it. (.týždeň)

The council of judges of the Supreme Court (NS SR) will meet next week to resolve the current situation at the court. One of 13 Slovak judges detained on March 11 was its acting president Jarmila Urbancová, which means that the court remains without its president and the deputy president. (TASR)

The Public Procurement Office (ÚVO) rejected an appeal from the Interior Ministry regarding public procurement worth €100 million to purchase body cameras for police officers. ÚVO said the ministry breached the law when it failed to describe the subject of the procurement in detail and in an unbiased way. (TASR)

The average nominal monthly wage increased in January 2020 compared with January 2019 in food and beverage service activities by 12.6 percent (€564), retail trade by 8.9 percent (€805), transportation and storage by 6.4 percent (€1,055), industry by 5.6 percent (€1,171), selected market services by 5.1 percent (€1,026), information and communication by 4.7 percent (€1,992), accommodation by 2.8 percent (€797), construction by 2.2 percent (€726) and in wholesale by 1.4 percent (€1,070). It only decreased in sale and repair of motor vehicles by 0.7 percent (amounted to €1,080), the Statistics Office reported.

12. Mar 2020 at 23:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff