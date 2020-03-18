It’s official: These are the names of the new ministers

Slovakia finally knows the names of the nominees who will sit in the new government, led by Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO).
President Zuzana Čaputová has already accepted all the nominations, and will appoint the new cabinet on March 21.
The only interest of the new government for now is to deal with the coronavirus situation, Matovič said. After they take power, they are not going to make personnel changes at the offices and authorities, but will focus on cooperation.
Who will sit in the new government?
Prime Minister (OĽaNO): Igor Matovič
Interior Minister (OĽaNO): Roman Mikulec
Finance Minister (OĽaNO): Eduard Heger
Defence Minister (OĽaNO): Jaroslav Naď
Health Minister (OĽaNO): Marek Krajčí
Agriculture Minister (OĽaNO): Ján Mičovský
Environment Minister (OĽaNO): Ján Budaj
Culture Minister (OĽaNO): Natália Milanová
Transport Minister (OĽaNO): Andrej Doležal
Labour Minister (OĽaNO): Milan Krajniak
Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning (Sme Rodina): Štefan Holý
Education Minister (SaS): Branislav Gröhling
Foreign Affairs Minister (SaS): Ivan Korčok
Economy Minister and Deputy for Economy (SaS): Richard Sulík
Justice Minister (Za Ľudí): Mária Kolíková
Investment and Regional Development Minister (Za Ľudí): Veronika Remišová
18. Mar 2020 at 13:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff