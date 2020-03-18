It’s official: These are the names of the new ministers

New government wants to deal with the coronavirus outbreak first.

Left to right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) (Source: SITA)

Font size: A - | A + 5 Related story: New government set for difficult start Read more Slovakia finally knows the names of the nominees who will sit in the new government, led by Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO). President Zuzana Čaputová has already accepted all the nominations, and will appoint the new cabinet on March 21. The only interest of the new government for now is to deal with the coronavirus situation, Matovič said. After they take power, they are not going to make personnel changes at the offices and authorities, but will focus on cooperation. Who will sit in the new government? Prime Minister (OĽaNO): Igor Matovič Interior Minister (OĽaNO): Roman Mikulec Finance Minister (OĽaNO): Eduard Heger Defence Minister (OĽaNO): Jaroslav Naď Health Minister (OĽaNO): Marek Krajčí Agriculture Minister (OĽaNO): Ján Mičovský Environment Minister (OĽaNO): Ján Budaj Culture Minister (OĽaNO): Natália Milanová Transport Minister (OĽaNO): Andrej Doležal Labour Minister (OĽaNO): Milan Krajniak Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning (Sme Rodina): Štefan Holý Education Minister (SaS): Branislav Gröhling Foreign Affairs Minister (SaS): Ivan Korčok Economy Minister and Deputy for Economy (SaS): Richard Sulík Justice Minister (Za Ľudí): Mária Kolíková Investment and Regional Development Minister (Za Ľudí): Veronika Remišová 18. Mar 2020 at 13:51 | Compiled by Spectator staff

