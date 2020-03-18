Items in shopping cart: View
It’s official: These are the names of the new ministers

New government wants to deal with the coronavirus outbreak first.

Left to right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina)Left to right: Richard Sulík (SaS), Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí), Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina) (Source: SITA)
Slovakia finally knows the names of the nominees who will sit in the new government, led by Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO).

President Zuzana Čaputová has already accepted all the nominations, and will appoint the new cabinet on March 21.

The only interest of the new government for now is to deal with the coronavirus situation, Matovič said. After they take power, they are not going to make personnel changes at the offices and authorities, but will focus on cooperation.

Who will sit in the new government?

Prime Minister (OĽaNO): Igor Matovič

Interior Minister (OĽaNO): Roman Mikulec

Finance Minister (OĽaNO): Eduard Heger

Defence Minister (OĽaNO): Jaroslav Naď

Health Minister (OĽaNO): Marek Krajčí

Agriculture Minister (OĽaNO): Ján Mičovský

Environment Minister (OĽaNO): Ján Budaj

Culture Minister (OĽaNO): Natália Milanová

Transport Minister (OĽaNO): Andrej Doležal

Labour Minister (OĽaNO): Milan Krajniak

Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning (Sme Rodina): Štefan Holý

Education Minister (SaS): Branislav Gröhling

Foreign Affairs Minister (SaS): Ivan Korčok

Economy Minister and Deputy for Economy (SaS): Richard Sulík

Justice Minister (Za Ľudí): Mária Kolíková

Investment and Regional Development Minister (Za Ľudí): Veronika Remišová

18. Mar 2020 at 13:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

