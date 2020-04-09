Shops closed during Easter

Check out where and when you can do your shopping during the upcoming holidays.

With the upcoming Easter, people should prepare for closed shops.

Good Friday (April 10), Easter Sunday (April 12) and Easter Monday (April 13) are national holidays in Slovakia, and shops will have to remain closed. The ban on shops opening stems from the Labour Code amendment that came into force in June 2017.

While shops will remain closed, petrol stations, fitness centres, shops at airports and stations, pharmacies, as well as souvenir shops may stay open. Cafés and restaurants may welcome their customers on the two national holidays as well.

Coronavirus impacts opening hours

In addition, the opening hours will be impacted by the currently valid measures adopted to prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading. This includes the order to allow just one person per 25 square meters and pensioner-only hours between 9:00 and 12:00.

At the same time, the government restricted the free movement of people for April 8-April 13, meaning that they can go to shops only to purchase essential items like food and medication. It is recommended to shop close to one’s home.

As a result, many retailers have decided to stay open for longer hours on Thursday (April 9) and Saturday (April 11), the Sme daily reported.

How will shops be open? Tesco April 9 (Thursday): 6:00-20:00 (supermarkets and Express) or 6:00-21.00 (Hypermarkets)

April 10 (Friday): closed

April 11 (Saturday): 6:00-20:00 (supermarkets and Express) or 6:00-21.00 (Hypermarkets)

April 12 (Sunday): closed

April 13 (Monday): closed Kaufland April 9 (Thursday): 6:30-21:00

April 10 (Friday): closed

April 11 (Saturday): 6:30-21:00

April 12 (Sunday): closed

April 13 (Monday): closed Lidl April 9 (Thursday): 6:30-21:00

April 10 (Friday): closed

April 11 (Saturday): 6:30-21:00

April 12 (Sunday): closed

April 13 (Monday): closed Billa April 9 (Thursday): 8:00-19:00 (a minimum time for being open; individual opening hours)

April 10 (Friday): closed

April 11 (Saturday): 8:00-19:00 (a minimum time for being open; individual opening hours)

April 12 (Sunday): closed

April 13 (Monday): closed Delia April 9 (Thursday): as usually

April 10 (Friday): most shops closed

April 11 (Saturday): as usually

April 12 (Sunday): most shops closed

April 13 (Monday): most shops closed

More more information, click here. Terno April 9 (Thursday): until 20:00

April 10 (Friday): closed

April 11 (Saturday): until 20:00

April 12 (Sunday): closed

April 13 (Monday): closed COOP Jednota April 9 (Thursday): individual opening hours

April 10 (Friday): closed

April 11 (Saturday): individual opening hours

April 12 (Sunday): closed

April 13 (Monday): closed

9. Apr 2020 at 13:49 | Compiled by Spectator staff