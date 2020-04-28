The most gothic town: Bardejov

To Bardejov, wooden churches and the oldest tree in Slovakia.

The sun was shining one morning. The sunrays were brightening the windows and woke the sleepy schoolchildren. One boy was gazing, melancholy, through the window. And he saw his future. He saw himself walking down the street of Wittenberg. He saw himself discussing passionately with Martin Luther and Philip Melanchton: two rebels who opened the door to reformation. And humanism.

In 1539, 29-year-old Leonard Stöckel was appointed as a teacher at the gymnasium. In Bardejov, his hometown, which was nicknamed the Slovak and Hungarian Wittenberg. And Stöckel, who laid the foundations of pedagogy and education, was called “the teacher of the Kingdom of Hungary”.

There is a town, located in the north east of Slovakia, in the Šariš region, in the foothills of the smallest Slovak mountain range, Busov, hugged by natural and sacred beauties.

One of the most beautiful and most interesting towns in Slovakia with the history reaching 1241. At its time, it was one of the biggest and most important towns in the Kingdom of Hungary.

The most gothic town

Bartfeld – Bártfa – Bardiów – Bartpha – Bardejov

The most gothic town in Slovakia, one of the oldest towns, even listed in the UNESCO world heritage.

Let’s take a closer look!

Let’s walk through the square, at first glance appearing to be built in the Renaissance style, at the second and third looks, Gothic. With a Gothic skeleton under the Renaissance facade. Thus, nothing is like it seems.

Let’s admire its town hall situated on the central square, probably the first secular Renaissance building in Slovakia, with the famous statue of knight Roland, the protector of the town rights. And with the small statue of a boy with his head behind his legs and his back protruded toward the house, where the mayor used to live.

It greets the gorgeous Gothic Basilica of St Egidius. With a tower with 200 steps to its top. And with a view to the Gothic town walls, Jewish suburbium behind them, and the Gothic Zborov Castle, built in the 13th and 14th century to protect the main trade road to Poland, hidden in the Busov mountain among the primeval oak trees. Where according to the legends, giants used to live. Where witches and Beelzebub used to meet.

Where royalty came for treatment

And near Bardejov, a place of mineral waters springs and the natural scenery in the picturesque valley surrounded by woods.

A place with a long history, stretching back to 1247. This “oasis of health and relaxation” was used by many well-known historical figures, including Marie Louise, wife of French Emperor Napoleon I., Russian Tzar Alexander I. Also there another guest was Empress Elisabeth, also known as Sissi, wife of Francis Joseph I. Also a rebel, who could not get away from and fought against the strict rules of the Habsburg royal court.

The Bardejov Spa.

A paradise where you can breathe the freshest air while running down the Čierna mláka path or where you can drink the mineral water from the Elisabeth or Napoleon springs.

The oldest tree in Slovakia

And also a place, where you can sit astride your mountain bike and ride among the picturesque wooden churches, emerging from the trees into small villages, where they preside for centuries and softly tell stories about being built without any nail.

Maybe among these legends is one about the cooling shadow of the oldest Slovak tree, the 800-year old oak tree in Dubinné village. The 25m tall imposing relict, the most blessed tree of the old Slavs, sacrificed to Perun, the God of thunder-storms, even survived during many wars.

Returning to Bardejov, rambling among the Renaissance buildings through John Lennon street, you will reach the colourful fountain. Suddenly you will see four boys wearing black blazers, turtle-necks and mop-tops haircut, walking across the street. Also rebels, who bend the treble clefs until they compose totally new music.

It was a rebellion, when Martin Luther nailed a copy of his 95 Theses to the door of the Wittenberg castle church.

It was a rebellion too, when Galileo Galilei announced “And yet it moves”.

When Leonard Stöckel created the new education system and the first pedagogy document in the Kingdom of Hungary, it was also a rebellion.

And when John Lennon said, “Make love, not war”, it was rebellion as well.

Because rebels and non-conformists are often the pioneers and designers of change.

28. Apr 2020 at 16:18 | Gabriela Psotková, Valéria Polovková