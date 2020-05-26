Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Coronavirus comes with an irreversible change to Slovakia's labour market

The pandemic makes work more flexible and intensifies digitalisation.

Digital platforms have become the daily bread at work. Digital platforms have become the daily bread at work. (Source: TASR)

The pandemic came down on the Slovak labour market in March 2020 after years marked by a low unemployment rate, the constant struggle of employers to find qualified people, and the luxury of jobseekers to pick a job.

Pandemic measures closed not just restaurants, hotels and services providers, but also Slovakia’s four carmakers, sending their employees into home isolation with reduced salaries for weeks and months. Home office has become the new normal for those who found a way to do their job from home. The changes the coronavirus imposed on the labour market are here to stay, experts forecast. Not only has the way people work changed, but the whole recruitment processes.

“We had already been living in anticipation of some form of crisis or decline before the pandemic hit,” noted Igor Šulík, managing leadership partner at Amrop Jenewein. Experts now expect increased unemployment, reduced labour mobility and an increase in jobs that can be done from home. “The way of working will change; large open workplaces with lots of people will be limited. Digital ways of communicating and collaborating will grow.”

Coronavirus deepens unemployment

26. May 2020 at 18:00  | Jana Liptáková

