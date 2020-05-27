The sad reality behind the masks

When the coronavirus epidemic is gone, we will have to deal with an epidemic of obesity and dementia.

The group photo of the members of the newly appointed Slovak Cabinet wearing face masks in front of the Presidential Palace has attracted plenty of media attention.

The face masks have been praised as an amazing preventive measure, with public health officials and politicians not missing any opportunity to brag about Slovakia being a champion in Europe in handling the coronavirus epidemic.

But behind the masks are some not so amazing numbers that paint a different picture of Slovakia.

27. May 2020 at 11:55 | Anca Dragu