Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The sad reality behind the masks

When the coronavirus epidemic is gone, we will have to deal with an epidemic of obesity and dementia.

(Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

The group photo of the members of the newly appointed Slovak Cabinet wearing face masks in front of the Presidential Palace has attracted plenty of media attention.

The face masks have been praised as an amazing preventive measure, with public health officials and politicians not missing any opportunity to brag about Slovakia being a champion in Europe in handling the coronavirus epidemic.

But behind the masks are some not so amazing numbers that paint a different picture of Slovakia.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

27. May 2020 at 11:55  | Anca Dragu

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Health care

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Coronavirus comes with an irreversible change to Slovakia's labour market

The pandemic makes work more flexible and intensifies digitalisation.

Digital platforms have become the daily bread at work.

A riot in Smer: Pellegrini calls on Fico to step down (news digest)

Hungary will open its border with Slovakia. More people favour self-isolation over state quarantine.

Smer deputy chair Peter Pellegrini called on Smer chair Robert Fico to step down at his press conference on May 26, 2020.

Coronavirus forced precisely the kind of changes Slovakia's schools need

Teachers and experts urge government to keep ‘natural’ school reforms during pandemic.

Illustrative stock photo

The Slovak police arrested a suspected serial killer

Who are Slovakia’s best known serial killers?

Serial murderer Ondrej Rigo.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)