Slovaks would be willing to give up freedoms for financial prosperity

Support for liberal democracy in the region of central and eastern Europe is not straightforward, a new GLOBSEC study analysing the attitudes and opinions of more than 10,000 people from 10 EU countries has shown.
In just five out of the 10 countries, more than half of respondents would choose a liberal democracy ahead of an autocratic leader, the poll numbers suggest.
In Slovakia only 49 percent prefer liberal democracy, compared to, for instance 82 percent in Austria.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put the effectiveness of public administration in the spotlight, as well as management or communication in institutions. Economic consequences coupled with insecurity proved to be a test for many countries. The GLOBSEC study is an insight into how people in the region are satisfied with the current system of management in the country, whether they trust institutions and media.
23. Jun 2020 at 13:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff