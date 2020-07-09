PM Matovič hints at stricter measures after coronavirus cases surge

The number of new coronavirus-positive cases has been increasing the most since April.

The number of people who tested positive for the coronavirus has been increasing in the past few weeks.

Out of nearly 2,300 tests carried out on July 8, 53 were positive, the most since April 22. The total number thus increased to 1,851.

The most positive cases occurred in the Prešov district (12), followed by the districts of Bratislava and Čadca (nine each), and Košice and Trebišov (five each).

Over the past few days, new hot spots seemed to occur in the Kysuce and the Orava regions in northern Slovakia. Moreover, 130 clients of a nursing home in Trenčín and 70 employees of the facility had to be isolated after one client tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 10 people are hospitalised, three are in the intensive care unit and one is on artificial ventilation.

Stricter measures implied

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has hinted that the current measures may be toughened up.

“Unfortunately, it is too many to continue relying solely on the responsibility of people,” he wrote on Facebook.

An important factor in deciding on making the measures stricter is the seven-day moving median. Currently, it amounts to 20, which has been the most since mid-April, when it was as high as 62. It has been decreasing since then, and even hit zero in late May and the first half of June.

The Health Ministry said, however, that the situation is under control.

9. Jul 2020 at 12:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff