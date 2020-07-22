Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Touristic train is back in Nitra streets

(Source: TASR)

A green-blue train is taking tourists on a sightseeing tour this summer in Nitra, which is possible to explore also with our travel guide.

View Slovakia’s oldest city through a kaleidoscopic lens with our Nitra city guide.

The train takes tourists through the town of Nitra, where it is possible to find the largest concentration of historical monuments and other city attractions.

There is an audioguide that will describe the sights in three languages – Slovak, English and French.

Nitra attracts tourists mainly for its rich history, beautiful castle area, Zobor Hill, the paths along the river, Sihoť Park and other beautiful places.

The tourist train has two wagons, 36 seats altogether. It will operate until September 2020.

Visit the webpage of the train to learn more about schedule and stops.

Nitra city guide: View Slovakia’s oldest city through a kaleidoscopic lens. Read more 

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Nitra Nitra (Source: Ján Svrček)

22. Jul 2020 at 11:45  | Compiled by Spectator staff

