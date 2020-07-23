Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Tip for trip: Hike to Malý Rozsutec will reveal spectacular Malá Fatra nature

Popular Jánošíkove Diery is on the way.

Malý RozsutecMalý Rozsutec
Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

Many peaks of the Malá Fatra mountain range in northern Slovakia are worth visiting. One of them is also Malý (Small) Rozsutec, accessible from the popular tourist spot of Terchová in the Žilina Region, possible to discover with our Žilina travel guide.

Several routes lead to the peak of Malý Rozsutec, so it is possible to use different routes on the way up and down and return to the same place.

One option is to connect the hike with Jánošíkove Diery (Jánošík’s Holes), a popular system of gorges and waterfall suitable also for a hike with children.

The start is at the car park in Terchová-Biely Potok where the touristic route Jánošíkové Diery begins. After conquering Dolné (Lower) or Nové (New) Diery, which are two different ways that meet in one point, tourists follow with Horné (Upper) Diery.

Close to Rozsutec

At this point, tourists can continue to the point Pod Tanečnicou that is a place where tourists often spend some time for refreshment and enjoy the view on Malý Rozsutec on one side and Veľký Rozsutec at the opposite side.

From here, Malý Rozsutec, the goal of the hike is closer than one might think. After some ten minutes, tourists reach the saddle Medzirozsutce and choose the left route. You will see rocky formations of Malý Rozsutec as you are getting closer.

Basic information

Route: Biely potok - Ostrvné - Podžiar - rázc. pod Tesnou Rizňou - pod Tanečnicou - saddle Medzirozsutce - saddle Zákres - Malý Rozsutec - Osada Podrozsutce - Biely potok

Time: About 6 hours (the whole circuit)

Elevation difference: About 800 metres

Note: Lots of chains and ladders on the way. After rainy weather, the terrain may be slippery.

Standing at the foothill of Malý Rozsutec, here comes the part with chains and little of climbing. In the other ten minutes, you will sit on the top of Malý Rozsutec and enjoying the view of its bigger version Veľký Rozsutec.

On the way down, it is possible to follow the green route, that will lead tourists through the forest back to Biely Potok car park.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Veľký Rozsutec Veľký Rozsutec (Source: NHF)

23. Jul 2020 at 12:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

