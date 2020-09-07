News digest: Coronavirus has already closed some schools and kindergartens

Overview of news from Slovakia from September 7, 2020.

This is your overview of news that happened in Slovakia on Monday, September 7, 2020. For weekly overview of the most important news, please read Last Week in Slovakia published earlier today. Be sure to scroll down to our tips for interesting reads.

If you want to support our work, consider buying our online subscription which will give you access to our entire content. Thank you.

Pellegrini on the rise

The new party of ex-prime minister Peter Pellegrini is gaining on the strongest party in parliament.

Hlas, founded by the renegades of the opposition Smer, received 16.2 percent in the recent poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by the private TV Markíza. 1,022 people responded to the poll carried out between August 26 and September 2, 2020.

Hlas placed second, after the senior coalition Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) movement, which received 18.4 percent of the vote.

There will be five more parties sitting in parliament.

Slovakia opens to flights

The ban on flights to and from red countries was officially lifted on September 7, but passengers and airports will have to follow strict measures.

This includes filling out an online form on the website of the Transport Ministry, which should help identify passengers’ contacts.

Minister and chief hygienist in quarantine

Both Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) and chief hygienist Ján Mikas decided to enter preventive self-isolation during the weekend, after being in touch with a person who tested positive with the coronavirus.

They will both undergo testing.

Coronavirus-related developments

Slovakia has 22 new coronavirus cases , with only 922 tests carried out on September 6. Check out the more detailed statistics here.

, with only 922 tests carried out on September 6. Check out the more detailed statistics here. A 65-year-old patient infected with the coronavirus who had been on artificial lung ventilation died in the Nitra hospital on Saturday, September 5 . The exact cause of death should be confirmed through an autopsy.

who had been on artificial lung ventilation . The exact cause of death should be confirmed through an autopsy. An employee of the Bratislava Self-Governing Region tested positive for the coronavirus , which is why the region’s representatives launched a series of tests and measures. Meanwhile, an employee of the Investments Ministry also had a positive COVID-19 test . He has not met with any top representatives of the ministry, Michal Dyttert from the communications department reported. Other employees who were in touch with him are staying at home and have been recommended to be tested.

, which is why the region’s representatives launched a series of tests and measures. Meanwhile, . He has not met with any top representatives of the ministry, Michal Dyttert from the communications department reported. Other employees who were in touch with him are staying at home and have been recommended to be tested. The employees and children of a kindergarten in Modra are staying in isolation , after one child attending the kindergarten tested positive for the coronavirus. They will all be tested in the following days, while the building will be disinfected before being reopened.

, after one child attending the kindergarten tested positive for the coronavirus. They will all be tested in the following days, while the building will be disinfected before being reopened. Two primary schools in Stará Ľubovňa (Prešov Region) have been closed due to the coronavirus . The hygienists also halted the operation of the Dom Sv. Anny facility for children, youth and handicapped people, after one of its employees tested positive. An emergency situation was also declared in the village of Plavnica , where the local authority and primary schools have been temporarily closed.

(Prešov Region) . The hygienists also for children, youth and handicapped people, after one of its employees tested positive. An emergency situation was also declared in , where the local authority and primary schools have been temporarily closed. The 56th year of the Bratislava Music Festival will not take place this year . Its organiser, the Slovak Philharmonic, will instead offer five concerts from the planned programme.

. Its organiser, the Slovak Philharmonic, will instead offer five concerts from the planned programme. The Radvanský Jarmok fair in Banská Bystrica has been cancelled due to the current coronavirus situation. It is only the second time in its history (and the first time since WWII) that the fair will not take place.

In other news

The Specialised Criminal Court decided on September 5 to take Alena Zsuzsová , who has been accused of preparing the murders of prosecutors Maroš Žilinka and Peter Šufliarsky, and lawyer Daniel Lipšic, in to custody . Zsuzsová was recently acquitted of charges in the case concerning the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová.

, who has been accused of preparing the murders of prosecutors Maroš Žilinka and Peter Šufliarsky, and lawyer Daniel Lipšic, in . Zsuzsová was recently acquitted of charges in the case concerning the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. President Zuzana Čaputová signed the amendment to the law on prosecution , which the parliament adopted in early September, accepting her comments. According to the new rules, candidates who are not prosecutors can run for the post of the general prosecutor. (TASR)

, which the parliament adopted in early September, accepting her comments. According to the new rules, candidates who are not prosecutors can run for the post of the general prosecutor. (TASR) The Supreme Court senate accepted the special appeal submitted by ex-justice minister Lucia Žitňanská , who challenged the decisions to acquit businessmen Sergey Salmanov and his son Alexander from charges . The case was returned to the Specialised Criminal Court. (TASR)

, who challenged the decisions to . The case was returned to the Specialised Criminal Court. (TASR) Slovakia plans to use nearly €13 billion from the EU funds allocated for 2021-2027 for innovations, ecology, infrastructure, education and the development of regions . The plan was presented by Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) on September 7.

. The plan was presented by Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) on September 7. 676 Slovaks went bankrupt in August 2017, down 58 percent compared to last year. In monthly terms, the number of personal bankruptcies fell more than 18 percent, according to the analysis of the CRIF – Slovak Credit Bureau.

Also on Spectator.sk:

Related article

Related article How beaten Roma became suspected criminals Read more

Related article

Related article Another bikesharing project for Bratislava Read more

Related article

Related article Unemployment rose the most since 2010 Read more

7. Sep 2020 at 17:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff