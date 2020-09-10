Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak expert proposed as part of the team investigating the death of Slovak citizen in Belgium

President Zuzana Čaputová condemns all forms of police brutality towards any citizen of any country.

President Zuzana ČaputováPresident Zuzana Čaputová (Source: TASR)

It is disturbing that the death of Slovak citizen Jozef Chovanec in Belgium back in February 2018 has not been investigated properly since then, said President Zuzana Čaputová on September 10.

She expressed her sympathy towards Chovanec’s family and condemned all forms of police brutality towards any citizen of any country.

“I became interested in the case right after the recording was made public and I learnt about it,” she told the media. “Although our representative bodies in Belgium have been active in the case since the very beginning, it is disturbing that the case has not been properly investigated in such a long time.”

Slovakia summoned Belgian ambassador, discussing the Slovak citizen's death in Belgium Read more 

Slovak expert involved in the investigation

Therefore, Čaputová suggested to Chovanec’s family that a Slovak expert should join the Belgian investigation team.

“I am convinced that this step may help increase the trustworthiness in the investigation in the eyes of the Slovak and Belgian public,” Čaputová noted. “I will ask the Belgian side to consider this request by the bereaved.”

Cabinet acknowledges declaration

The cabinet meanwhile at its September 9 session acknowledged the declaration on Chovanec’s death adopted by the parliament.

With the document, MPs are asking the Slovak government to gain information from the Belgian investigation and present it to the parliament.

The declaration also wants the government to use all diplomatic means to call on the Belgian government in order to bring the police officers involved in the incident to justice.

10. Sep 2020 at 11:03  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Sereď drug mafia to appear in court after many years of operation

For two decades, the town of Sereď has been home to drug dealers. The first of them will stand trial in late September.

The police carry out their last 'Venal 4' search related to the drug mafia on August 17, 2020 in the town of Sereď.

Worse than the financial crisis: Economic recession and the very first drop in wages

Why wages did not fall during the previous crisis.

Illustrative stock photo

News digest: New rules for mass events come into force on Thursday

The overview of news from Slovakia from September 9, 2020.

A new mobile sampling site opened in Banská Bystrica.

President: The Holocaust remains a tragic chapter in our history

Several politicians commemorate the day when the Nazi-allied Slovak state issued the Jewish code.

President Zuzana Čaputová paid tribute to the Holocaust victims on September 9, 2020.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)