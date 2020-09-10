Slovaks have been hesitant to get flu vaccinations. Will there be enough this season?

The vaccination rate is low in Slovakia. Vaccines for this season should be available from October.

As the flu season is about to start this autumn, many experts point out that the vaccination against flu may be more important than in any year previously.

“If an organism weakened by flu is infected by the new coronavirus, even a patient who is not in a risk group may theoretically be left fighting for their life,” epidemiologist Rastislav Maďar told The Slovak Spectator back in June.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí has called on risk patients and seniors to get vaccinated. Flu vaccines should be available from October.

Lack of vaccines?

The Health Ministry said that there will be 240,000 vaccines against flu delivered in Slovakia which is a similar number to that of 2019.

Pharmacists noted that they order the vaccines based on how many people were vaccinated in the previous year. Slovakia is among the populations in the EU with the lowest vaccination rate, around 4 percent.

People in Slovakia baulk at coronavirus vaccine as crisis wanes Read more

The Ministry assumes that this number would be sufficient. They say there will be two types of vaccines available in Slovakia and both producers guarantee at least the same number of vaccines as in the previous year.

One of the producers has declared that they are 18 percent more prepared than last year, Zuzana Eliášová of the Health Ministry told The Slovak Spectator. She explained that the Ministry does not purchase the vaccines, it only monitors the amount requested. The pharmacies themselves order them from the registration-holders.

10. Sep 2020 at 17:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff