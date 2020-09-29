Slovak economy should fall by 7 percent this year

Analysts expect growth next year.

The Slovak economy should drop in constant prices by 7 percent. However, it should rise again next year.

This stems from the recent macroeconomic prognosis of selected banks, published by the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS).

Unlike the August prediction, analysts are more optimistic. They revised their forecast of the economic drop for this year, from the original 7.6 percent to 7 percent.

In addition, the economy should grow by 5.8 percent in 2021. However, this prediction is 0.6 percentage points worse than in August, the TASR newswire reported.

Unemployment and salaries forecast changed, too

The unemployment rate is expected to reach 7.3 percent by the end of this year. Back in August, analysts expected it to hit 8.2 percent.

Their forecast for growth in nominal salaries was revised in September. It should represent 2 percent, instead of the 1.6 percent presented last month.

The September forecast of bank analysts is more pessimistic than the recent macroeconomic prognosis issued by the Institute for Financial Policy, operated under the Financial Ministry. It expects the Slovak economy to contract by 6.7 percent this year.

29. Sep 2020 at 17:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff