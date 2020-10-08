Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Coming from red countries? You need to follow these rules

There are differences when coming from EU or non-EU member states.

Although Slovakia opened its borders at the beginning of summer, enabling people to travel after the spring lockdown, there are still some countries that are considered risky.

As a result, people coming from these states need to follow certain rules if they plan to spend their time on Slovak territory.

One of the basic conditions is that everybody (including tourists) needs to register at korona.gov.sk. The form requires you to fill in a phone number, a place of isolation, and the name of your attending physician. When entering the country, you should be able to show police officers a confirmation about registration on the website.

There are certain differences for people coming from EU and non-EU countries not on the green list.

Low-risk countries

  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Bulgaria
  • Canada
  • China
  • Cyprus
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Faroe Islands
  • Finland
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein
  • Lithuania
  • Monaco
  • New Zealand
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • San Marino
  • Slovenia
  • South Korea
  • Switzerland
  • Sweden
  • Taiwan
  • United Kingdom
  • Vatican

EU member countries

Everybody who enters Slovakia and visited EU member states not on the list of low-risk countries during the past 14 days needs to enter home isolation.

Home isolation ends after 10 days or after you have received a negative COVID-19 test usually taken on the 5th day after arrival (children younger than three years of age are an exception).

Home isolation is not required if incomers show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 72 hours. In this case, it is not required to register and contact attending physician.

The exception cannot be applied if people travel by plane. In this case, everybody who visited a risky country in the past 14 days must register at korona.gov.sk and show a confirmation after arrival.

Non-EU member states

People entering Slovakia who visited non-EU member states not on the list of low-risk countries during the past 14 days have to undergo home isolation.

Home isolation ends after 10 days or after you receive a negative COVID-19 test usually taken on the 5th day after arrival (children younger than three years of age are exempt).

There is no possibility of avoiding registration and isolation by showing a negative test result.

Where and how to isolate

People living in the same household need to stay in isolation too. Isolation ends after the test is negative.

If the person does not have a place of residence in Slovakia, isolation in a hotel or an accommodation facility is acceptable. The person needs to arrange this stay with the owner of the selected facility beforehand and then report the place of stay to the respective regional Public Health Authority (RÚVZ) branch.

Moreover, everybody coming to Slovakia who visited risky country during 14 days before their arrival need to contact their attending physician. The attending physician for people without a place of residence in Slovakia is the physician of the self-governing region.

In addition, if any person returning from abroad, including those who were in green-list countries, report any symptoms of respiratory disease, they need to contact their attending physician or 112 and discuss their next steps.

8. Oct 2020 at 18:19

