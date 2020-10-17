The state prepares nationwide coronavirus testing

It should take place during two consecutive weekends.

Slovakia should prepare for nationwide testing for the coronavirus. It should take place during two consecutive weekends, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) told the October 17 press conference.

The pilot testing will take place next weekend in the districts of Tvrdošín, Námestovo, Dolný Kubín, and most likely in Bardejov, where the situation is the worst. Testing for the rest of the country will take place the following two weekends.

The testing will be free of charge and available to everybody who in the territory of Slovakia at the time of testing.

The state-run Administration of State Material Reserves has ordered 13 million antigen tests for this purpose, which will show results after some 15 minutes but are not as accurate as PCR tests.

There should be 5,997 sampling sites with seven people taking samples in each of them.

It is not clear now whether the testing will be mandatory.

More details should be revealed on October 18, after a special session of the cabinet.

17. Oct 2020 at 13:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff