Bratislava is testing special trolleybus

Public transport should become greener in the capital.

Bratislava borroved the hybrid trolleybus from the Czech city of České Budějovice for a week. (Source: Courtes of DPB)

The Bratislava public transport company DPB is testing a hybrid trolleybus in the streets of the capital to find out whether it fits into plans to make public transport greener. The company borrowed the 18-metre long hybrid battery trolleybus from the Czech city of České Budějovice. It will test it for a week.

“The goal of the test is to verify the operational characteristics of hybrid trolleybuses that run part of their route on batteries and part on electricity taken from overhead wires by their trolleys,” writes DPB on its website.

Important parameters are, for example, battery life, and discharging and recharging. It is also important to verify the impact of the operation of hybrid trolleybuses on powering overhead wires.

During the testing week, the vehicle will run exclusively without passengers on the intended routes where the new vehicles could run regularly in the future.

The DPB plans to replace buses on some routes with modern hybrid trolleybuses in the future, making transport in the capital more environmentally friendly.

20. Oct 2020 at 15:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff