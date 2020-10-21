Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava postpones the launch of its new parking policy

The city is working on several projects before the system begins.

Parking is problematic in several boroughs of BratislavaParking is problematic in several boroughs of Bratislava (Source: Sme)

The city of Bratislava has changed its plans for launching a new city-wide parking policy.

Originally, the city authorities planned to start it in early 2021 but had to postpone it to autumn of the same year.

The public procurement for the ParkSys parking system began in August, said Bratislava spokesperson Katarína Rajčanová.

“Apart from IT solutions, we’re preparing other necessary steps in cooperation with the city boroughs, like traffic surveys and analyses of the zones for the precise mapping of the parking, or projects for the traffic organisations in the regulated zones,” Rajčanová added, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Related articleNew parking policy around Horský Park planted a discord Read more 

The city is also working on building the capacities of parking in areas with insufficient residential parking places (through building the parking houses), as well as building and launching the intercept parking lots at the entrances to Bratislava.

It is also working on a new municipal parking company that will be responsible for towage and the management of municipal garages, as reported by TASR.

21. Oct 2020 at 17:32  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Lockdown not out of the question, PM Matovič says

The overview of news from Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

PM Igor Matovič says lockdown is still in play.

A curfew for those who refuse testing? Lawyers and president have doubts

The government risks the Constitutional Court canceling the nationwide testing.

Illustrative stock photo

The cabinet approves plan for permanent kurzarbeit

The new fund is expected to be introduced from 2022.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak

Practice in hospitals continues for final year medical students, some are afraid

Many medical faculties test their students regularly.

Illustrative stock photo, Žilina hospital
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)