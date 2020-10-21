Bratislava postpones the launch of its new parking policy

The city is working on several projects before the system begins.

Parking is problematic in several boroughs of Bratislava (Source: Sme)

The city of Bratislava has changed its plans for launching a new city-wide parking policy.

Originally, the city authorities planned to start it in early 2021 but had to postpone it to autumn of the same year.

The public procurement for the ParkSys parking system began in August, said Bratislava spokesperson Katarína Rajčanová.

“Apart from IT solutions, we’re preparing other necessary steps in cooperation with the city boroughs, like traffic surveys and analyses of the zones for the precise mapping of the parking, or projects for the traffic organisations in the regulated zones,” Rajčanová added, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The city is also working on building the capacities of parking in areas with insufficient residential parking places (through building the parking houses), as well as building and launching the intercept parking lots at the entrances to Bratislava.

It is also working on a new municipal parking company that will be responsible for towage and the management of municipal garages, as reported by TASR.

21. Oct 2020 at 17:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff