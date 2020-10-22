Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia's best-selling thriller writer: I fear a fragmented society more than the themes of my books

Slovak writer Jozef Karika has published the new thriller Smršť, in which the halny wind is a main theme.

Writer Jozef Karika has published his nineteenth book - the mysterious thriller Srmšť.Writer Jozef Karika has published his nineteenth book - the mysterious thriller Srmšť. (Source: Courtesy of J. Karika)

Every time a new book of his gets published, it is always a magical moment for Slovak writer JOZEF KARIKA. He has been writing for 20 years, and his books are among the bestsellers not only in Slovakia but also in neighbouring countries.

He achieved great success with the book Trhlina (Rift) about the disappearance of people in the Tribeč mountains, which was later made into a film. His other thrillers are also popular.

The latest of his books is the novel Smršť (whirlwind), published by Ikar. This time Karika was inspired by the phenomenon of the halny wind – a disastrous warm windstorm blowing on the Polish-Slovakian border. The heroes in the book are haunted by a wind demon, from which there is no escape.

22. Oct 2020 at 12:06  | Jana Alexová

