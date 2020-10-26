NICE DRIVEWAY! AN OCCASIONAL COLUMN ON LIFE IN SLOVAKIA

Americans’ choice of president on November 3 will affect Slovaks too.

The second US presidential debate. (Source: AP/SITA)

“Pity the nation that acclaims the bully as hero,” wrote Kahlil Gibran. Observing the predicament now faced by US voters, pity is the only sympathetic response.

For all the pretence at deliberation, the world’s greatest democracy has been reduced to holding not a battle of ideas but a referendum on the truth.

A moral choice

Were the stakes not so high – for us as well as for them – we might enjoy the spectacle of this extraordinarily dramatic presidential election:

One candidate has an embarrassment of policies; the other has virtually none.

One honours scientific advice; the other mocks it.

26. Oct 2020 at 10:37 | James Thomson