The big testing: When and where to show up, and what if I don't want to? (FAQ)

Here is what we know about the practicalities of the nationwide testing so far. Testing also applies to foreigners and diplomats in Slovakia.

Q: When exactly is the nationwide testing taking place? Is it possible to get tested on Friday too?

A: The first round of the nationwide testing is scheduled from October 31 to November 1, 2020. Testing points will be open between 07:00 and 22:00. The last swab will be taken at 21:30 to obtain a result by 22:00. The second round is expected to take place under the same conditions the weekend after, but this is yet to be confirmed.

Q: I am a foreigner living in Slovakia with no permanent residence. May I get tested, too?

A: Yes, you can. Residence is not important in the case of testing. Anyone staying in Slovakia at the time of the testing can undergo the test. It is necessary to prove your identity with an ID, residence permit card, or passport.

Q: Can my children be tested as well?

A: Yes, if they are older than 10 years of age. Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď stated that parents can have younger children tested if they want to, but he does not recommend that in order to prevent the testing sites from overloading.

Q: I am over 65 years old. Do I have an exemption in testing?

A: People over 65 are recommended not to participate in the nationwide testing, if they spend their time mostly at home and avoid social contact anyway.

If you are over 65 and still have to go to work, post office, bank, etc., you still need a certificate showing your negative coronavirus test result in order. Those who do not get tested are required to observe stricter curfew rules.

The Minister also asked people to be tolerant and let the elderly, pregnant women, people with disabilities and parents with children to skip the queue.

Q: I am afraid that someone without training in health care will do my swab.

A: The swabs required for testing will only be taken by medical personnel. Only administration work can be done by volunteers without health care training.

Q: Where should I get tested? Will I be invited to a specific place, at a specific time?

A: No, you will not. The government recommends going to your closest testing point regardless of your address of permanent residence to avoid excessive mobility. Testing sites will be organised similarly to polling stations during elections, you will most likely find yours in the nearest school or municipal office.

Be aware that the testing can take you a few hours. People in some places during the pilot testing in Orava and Bardejov waited in the queue for up to two hours.

Testing points are able to test about 35 people per hour. It means that if you arrive at the spot and see about 70 people ahead, consider returning later, the Defence Minister said.

The Defence Ministry recommends municipalities to regulate the arrival of people to their respective testing points according to the first letter of their surname. Your local authorities should inform you if they decide to put such a system in place for the testing.

The list of the testing points should be published on the official website somzodpovedny.sk, in Slovak. Some municipalities have already started publishing them. They also recommend following the Facebook profile of your municipality and their official websites for more information.

In Bratislava, drive-thru testing spots will also be available (for example Ružinov and Karlova Ves), others will be placed both indoors and outdoors, in army tents.

Q: Where can I find more information in other than Slovak?

A: Check IOM Migration Information Centre for basic information or follow The Slovak Spectator and Radio Slovakia International. If you have more questions about the nationwide testing, feel free to contact us on editorial(at)spectator.sk, we will do our best to answer them.

Q: Should I register for testing in advance?

A: No, just show up at the testing point and wait in the queue.

Q: How long does the testing take?

A: First, you need to fill in the registration form on the spot. The swab with preparation takes only about five minutes. Then you need to wait for your results, for an estimated 15 to 30 minutes.

Q: What if I get infected during the testing?

A: Authorities responsible for the testing claim they will prevent that. The staff is tested in advance. The testing points will be disinfected before, during and after the testing.

Maintain a distance of 2 metres from strangers when queueing for the test. Wear your mask properly, covering your mouth and nose. Do not touch your face.

After the paperwork, you will be handed a paper tissue, asked to remove your mask for a moment and cough. You may bring your own paper tissues. After the swab is taken, you will put your mask back on and wait for the results, which will be handed to you in a sealed envelope.

Q: Are there any exemptions from the testing?

A: Only children younger than 10 and people with health conditions are exempt. People with an autistic spectrum disorder, oncological patients, or people with a broken nose are exempt.

These people can observe curfew with exemptions valid for people with negative results. Instead of a negative result certificate from the testing, they will need to prove their exemption with a medical report or other proof that states their medical condition.

You are also exempt if you have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Q: What does a negative test mean for me?

A: Be careful and keep following the measures. Wear your mask, maintain distance and wash hands.

Keep in mind that negative antigen test result does not mean that you are actually negative, only that the infection was not detected in you at the time of the testing.

To eliminate these false negative results, the government plans to repeat the testing one week later. The second round should take place between November 7 and 8, under the same rules as the first round, including curfew rules. This is yet to be confirmed, however.

Q: What does a positive test mean for me?

A: You should leave the testing point immediately and go straight to home isolation. You should inform your GP about the result of the test (by phone or e-mail), ask for sick leave, if applicable.

You should also inform your close contacts from two days before the test. They are also obliged to quarantine until their results are negative. You should not participate in the second round of the testing.

Your quarantine should be over at the end of the curfew after the second round of the testing (end of curfew expected Nov 15, based on the epidemic situation).

Q: Can I use results of COVID tests other than those from the nationwide testing?

A: Yes, you may take an RT-PCR test (a more reliable test that takes longer to return results) on your own, and pay for it on your own. The government excluded the possibility of taking an antigen test from another company. Blood tests are not admissible either.

If you prefer taking the PCR test, it must be performed no earlier than Thursday, October 29 and until Sunday, November 1. If you take your test later, you must wait for a negative result before you can go to work (or go out based on exemptions that only apply to people with negative test results).

Take note that the private labs performing paid testing have most slots for testing around this time booked by now.

Q: I already took an RT-PCR test a week ago (two weeks, months). Am I obliged to participate in the testing?

A: Yes. It is required to have negative tests no older than October 29, in the first round of testing. If you do not have these results, the quarantine applies to you.

Q: I already had to COVID-19 in the past, should I be tested again?

A: Those who have had a positive test result no older than 90 days are considered negative. This applies to people who have been through their COVID quarantine and are officially considered healed.

The ministry did not specify whether people who already were positive should carry around proof. They will need to show confirmation - the SMS or e-mail proving they had a positive test before will be considered sufficient.

Q: I do not want to participate in thenationwide testing.

A: You may take an RT-PCR test or stay at home under stricter curfew. In the latter case, you will not be able to go shopping or send your child to school.

If you do not take the test and isolate at home, you are not entitled to pandemic sick-leave. You can agree with your employer to work from home, if possible, or take paid or unpaid leave.

Q: What fines apply if I go out after the testing and do not have a negative result of the test with me?

A: You may be fined between €1,000 and €1,659.

28. Oct 2020 at 15:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff