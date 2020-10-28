Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Companies fear drop in demand for their products and services the most

International chambers of commerce asked companies about their current situation as well as expectations.

Companies implemented anti-coronavirus measures.Companies implemented anti-coronavirus measures. (Source: TASR)

The novel coronavirus crisis continues to take a bite out of the Slovak economy. While companies partly recovered from the first wave’s lockdown, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is raising their concerns. Demand for their products and services has replaced wage cost as the biggest risk for their economic development for the next 12 months, based on the latest survey of four chambers of commerce.

Related articleWho are the biggest corporate taxpayers? Read more 

“We have very much welcomed the reopening of the Slovak economy during the spring and hoped for its recovery,” said Peter Lazar, president of the German-Slovak Chamber of Commerce (AHK Slowakei). “Alas, the exact opposite has happened. We are facing huge problems and standing on the edge of another lockdown.”

Lazar estimates that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will cause losses for companies, in terms of finances as well as jobs.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

28. Oct 2020 at 17:54  | Jana Liptáková

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: The Gale targets corruption, cabinet officially prolongs curfew

Slovakia learned about biggest corporate taxpayers, the president signed laws changing the minimum wage and 13th pensions. Read the latest news overview.

Mobile testing units were built in the Hviezdoslavovo Square in Bratislava.

The big testing: When and where to show up, and what if I don't want to? (FAQ)

Here is what we know about the practicalities of the nationwide testing so far. Testing also applies to foreigners and diplomats in Slovakia.

Pilot testing in Bardejov

Storm transforms into Gale. More judges and an influential businessman detained

The police raid related to corruption in Bratislava courts.

Businessman Zoroslav Kollár (l) was brought to NAKA.

A step-by-step guide to nationwide testing

Bring your ID and mask.

Testing in Bardejov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)