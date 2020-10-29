Where to get tested in Bratislava

Municipalities across Slovakia have started publishing the testing points for the nationwide testing that will take place on October 31 and November 1 between 7:00 and 22:00.

All the testing points have to be approved by hygienists.

People interested in getting tested should follow official websites and the Facebook pages of their respective municipality or a city borough.

There is no need to travel for the testing, only to check the nearest point. They are usually situated in houses of culture or schools, both outside and inside, as well as parking lots, stadiums and other open-air sites. There are also some drive-thru sites in the capital.

Here is a Google map with the testing points in Bratislava:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1nBypTYA7XFKVb-0bku3nbnQvhhtS-PMT

29. Oct 2020 at 11:40 | Compiled by Spectator staff