Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Where to get tested in Bratislava

People interested in testing should follow the official websites and the Facebook page of their respective town or borough.

Mobile sampling points at Hviezdoslavovo Square in BratislavaMobile sampling points at Hviezdoslavovo Square in Bratislava (Source: TASR)

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Municipalities across Slovakia have started publishing the testing points for the nationwide testing that will take place on October 31 and November 1 between 7:00 and 22:00.

All the testing points have to be approved by hygienists.

People interested in getting tested should follow official websites and the Facebook pages of their respective municipality or a city borough.

There is no need to travel for the testing, only to check the nearest point. They are usually situated in houses of culture or schools, both outside and inside, as well as parking lots, stadiums and other open-air sites. There are also some drive-thru sites in the capital.

Here is a Google map with the testing points in Bratislava:

29. Oct 2020 at 11:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

Coronavirus

