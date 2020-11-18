Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tatra peaks and valleys from a plane. Check new aerial video-map

Filmed in 360° virtual reality technology.

(Source: Youtube/Slovensko z neba)

It is possible to get to know the High Tatras thanks to 360° technology. Pilot Milan Paprčka, cartographer Bohuš Schwarzbacher and graphic artist Milan Jančovič created an aerial video-map of the High Tatras using this technology.

Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. Tatras travel guide: A fresh take on the stunning soul of Slovakia. (Source: Spectacular Slovakia)

The High Tatras are probably the first and only mountains in the world that may boast this kind of map, opined Paprčka.

“I placed a 360° camera at the bottom of the plane and it shot everything around,” said the pilot and aerial photographer Milan Paprčka, as quoted by the SITA newswire. “It is similar to a Google car, which has such a camera on the roof and it is going around the streets.”

The flight was the first and easier part. Then it was necessary to place a description of the Tatras peaks, valleys, chalets and glacier lakes into the video so that they would still remain at the spot and displayed correctly despite the angle of the spectator.

“Colleague Bohuš Schwarzbacher went for the choice of cartographical subscription,” said graphic artist and computer animator Milan Jančovič, as quoted by the SITA.

A production of such a video with descriptions is very difficult, in terms of the animator's time as well as the computer's capacity, Jančovič explained. He added that the computer failed several times, taking several dozens of hours of work and resulting in several wrinkles for him. “But I think that the result is worth it,” he said.

The virtual flight starts with Kriváň at an altitude of 3,000 metres and then the plane continues to Lomnický Peak. The highest peak Gerlach is captured from the north and not from the typical southern side, as people usually know it. Also, the Polish side of the High Tatras is on the video-map.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Black Stork Golf Resort in the High Tatras Black Stork Golf Resort in the High Tatras (Source: Courtesy of Golf International)

18. Nov 2020 at 11:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Mobile testing is chaotic and there is a lack of tests

The data from the mobile testing sites are not part of official statistics.

Bratislava, Antolská Street

Street protests as Slovakia marks the Velvet Revolution anniversary

Opposition politicians and extremist groups used the occasion to protest against the anti-pandemic measures and the Matovič government.

Protest in front of the Government Office on November 17, 2020.

In the north-eastern settlements of Slovakia, people did not know who Havel was

One of the organisers of the Velvet Revolution in Bardejov reminisces about November 1989.

Vladimír Savčinský.

Life without waste – join the zero waste movement!

If you're considering some resolutions for next year, you may find inspiration in Petra Slezáková's article on zero waste life-style.

Illustrative stock photo
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)