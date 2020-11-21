Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Lawyers can help not only people in marginal situations

Pro bono legal aid in 2019-2020 involved human trafficking cases or representing the parents of murdered journalist Ján Kuciak.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Pixabay)

The largest law firms in Slovakia have provided the concrete pro bono activities they are involved in and how many hours they spend on this agenda to The Slovak Spectator newspaper for the very first time.

Law firms where each lawyer spent more than three days on pro bono activities in 2019

(alphabetical order)

  • AK RELEVANS
  • BADUCCI Legal
  • Barger Prekop
  • BRICHTA & PARTNERS
  • Dentons Europe CS LLP
  • Hamala Kluch Víglaský
  • POLÁČEK & PARTNERS
  • Squire Patton Boggs
  • TaylorWessing e/n/w/c

It is more or less a market standard that law firms allocate some of their capacities to pro bono activities, as it is part of their corporate social responsibility. Some law firms even plan to increase their capacities devoted to pro bono work or pick a concrete person to deal with this agenda. The most significant law firms active in this field are, according to last year’s number of pro bono hours per lawyer, Squite Patton Boggs, Hamala Kluch Víglaský, TaylorWessing, Poláček & Partners and Dentons Europe.

Three basic fields

Pro bono references should serve as a positive example to the whole market, explained Ján Pallo, responsible for the Largest in Law’s ranking methodology.

“This year, we’ve compiled a list involving only law firms where every lawyer spent more than three working days with a pro bono agenda last year,” he said. “However, we’re planning a more complex insight into this segment in the future.”

21. Nov 2020 at 14:57  | Adam Valček

